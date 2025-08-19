Compared to their last meeting in the Oval Office, their tone was far more conciliatory: US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Keystone

Shortly after the meeting between Trump and Putin, yesterday's Ukraine summit seemed like part of a larger drama. According to geopolitics expert Remo Reginold, Europe is playing along - but according to Trump's script.

The last meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House ended in a fiasco. In February, the US President and his Vice President JD Vance humiliated and rebuked the Ukrainian President on camera. Selenskyj then left Washington prematurely.

Yesterday was very different: this time the scene seemed more controlled, almost harmonious. Sober gestures mingled with cordial appearances, praise and flattery were not spared. Even Selensky's clothing - he wore a black jacket, black shirt and black trousers - was praised by Trump.

As recently as February, Zelenskyi's plain sweater - a symbol of his role as commander-in-chief - was criticized on the US side as disrespectful.

"The pecking order is clear"

"Last time it was about defining the pecking order. Now it was about picking up the European leaders," says Remo Reginold, Director of the Swiss Institute for Global Affairs (SIGA), to blue News.

The Ukrainian president appeared with a well-known escort: While Selenskyj and Trump chatted, heads of state and government from Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy and Finland were waiting in the dining room with Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer, Giorgia Meloni and Alexander Stubb. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also paid their respects.

Peace and American leadership are BACK under President Trump. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C3fy4Ojr0W — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 19, 2025

Europe enabled Trump to put on a big peace show. "This is obviously the balance of power", said Reginold. This was particularly evident in the question of a ceasefire: while Chancellor Merz insisted on a ceasefire as a prerequisite for peace negotiations, Trump made it clear that he did not consider such a ceasefire to be necessary. Reginold: "It is clear who has prevailed. Even Selenskyj, as the main party involved, has already given in."

About the person Bild: Christin Schäfer Remo Reginold is Director of the Swiss Institute for Global Affairs (SIGA). He studied political science, philosophy and theology and has conducted research in France, the UK and the USA.

After the meeting, Zelensky went on record to say that he was prepared to meet Putin "without preconditions". No more talk of a "non-negotiable" ceasefire, as demanded by the Europeans. Trump had also originally called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. However, he gave up this demand after his meeting with Putin last Friday in Alaska. And Trump's word is good. "The pecking order is clear. And it will not be contradicted," says Reginold.

Question marks over security guarantees

The choreography of the European appearances was also remarkable: Starmer, Rutte and Meloni mainly used praise, Merz was demanding, while Von der Leyen and Macron followed suit. For Reginold, the Europeans "played along very well" this time and "fulfilled their roles". In the end, however, the impression remained that "the USA set the pace and the Europeans only tried to prevent the worst".

Trump also remained vague about security guarantees for Kiev, speaking only of "very good protection". NATO Secretary General Rutte called this a "breakthrough". However, it is unclear what this could look like in concrete terms. There have been discussions in the run-up to the talks about NATO-like support or peacekeeping troops stationed in Ukraine.

Article 5 of the NATO treaty stipulates that the alliance partners can count on the support of the allies in the event of an attack and that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. Reginold puts this into perspective: "Even Article 5 of NATO is not as clear-cut as it always seems." Politically and legally, there is no military obligation. "We'll have to assess what that actually looks like when the texts are available."

We are here, as allies and friends, for peace in Ukraine and in Europe.



This is an important moment, as we continue to work on strong security guarantees for Ukraine and a lasting and durable peace. pic.twitter.com/FFF0Fqcq6y — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 18, 2025

Ambiguity as a tactical tool

The geopolitics expert sees this ambiguity as no coincidence: "Trump is putting on a show with dramaturgy that ultimately allows for a certain degree of openness." Reginold calls this approach a form of "strategic ambiguity". Everyone else has to play along in this show - especially Europe.

So it is probably no coincidence that nothing concrete was decided yesterday. Rather, it is Trump's tactic to appear unpredictable and capricious. "We must not be fooled by this," warns Reginold. Behind the façade is a playful way of dealing with power that is alien to us. "Not everything is rationally calculated, but narrative-oriented." Facts are created when necessary and incorporated into the story.

Against this backdrop, Reginold also believes that a meeting between Selensky and Putin is possible in the near future: "The dramaturgy must continue. The tension must be maintained for the show."

Territory cessions as the great unknown

What was not discussed yesterday - at least not publicly - was possible territorial cessions by Ukraine, as demanded by Moscow. The annexed Ukrainian territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson have been listed as new regions in the Russian constitution since 2022.

In a memorandum, Moscow proposed that the Ukrainian armed forces withdraw completely from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which are not yet fully controlled by Russian troops, as a condition for a ceasefire. The strategically important cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which Kiev still holds and does not want to give up, are located in the Donetsk region.

NEW: The Kremlin did not publicly commit to a bilateral or trilateral leader-level meeting, contrary to US President Donald Trump's announcement following the August 18 multilateral summit.



Other key takeaways from our latest assessment ⬇️(1/2)



- Western leaders reaffirmed the… pic.twitter.com/1Cn5qH3tWo — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) August 19, 2025

According to Reginold, the fact that this was not widely discussed in Washington yesterday can probably be seen as a success for Putin. However, from a geopolitical perspective, it is important to bear in mind that there are many other areas and places that can be negotiated between the USA and Russia, such as technology, raw materials and energy.

"Everything is negotiable"

With the two summit meetings within a few days, the US President was probably trying to get everyone on the same page - especially with regard to the USA. "He wants respect and a place in his narrative and dramaturgy."

However, the role of other geopolitical heavyweights such as China and India is almost completely ignored. Both states have been emphasizing their demands for peace for months and are therefore in a comfortable position on a narrative level.

At the same time, Trump showed in Alaska and yesterday in Washington: "Everything is negotiable." Not an insignificant sign, especially with regard to the Taiwan conflict.

