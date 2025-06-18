On video recordings, Padilla can be heard shouting "hands off". Bild: Etienne Laurent/FR172066 AP/dpa

In the USA, Democratic politicians are increasingly being arrested by federal officials under President Trump - sometimes by force. The escalation is causing outrage and fear of authoritarian tendencies.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Under President Donald Trump , arrests of Democratic officials by federal officials are increasing, for example during protests against migration policy.

The government accuses politicians of staging, while Democrats speak of a dangerous abuse of power.

The events show an escalation of the political climate and raise questions about the rule of law. Show more

The images look like something from an authoritarian state: masked federal officials arrest Democratic politicians in handcuffs. As theNew York Timesreports, the number of cases in the USA under President Donald Trump in which elected representatives of the Democratic Party are arrested or violently assaulted by federal officials during protests or public appearances is increasing.

The most recent case involved Brad Lander, who is currently running for mayor of New York. He was arrested outside an immigration court in Manhattan on Tuesday when he tried to assist a migrant.

According to the NYT, the Department of Homeland Security accused him of endangering the safety of the emergency services and deliberately putting himself in the spotlight - accusations that Lander denied after his release.

Trump's ministry claims innocence

Other prominent Democrats also came under scrutiny: Senator Alex Padilla from California was forcibly taken away last week at a press conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem - even though he clearly identified himself as a senator.

This caused a public outcry because senators enjoy a high social standing and are usually protected from harassing legal persecution by immunity. Previously, the federal police had already arrested a judge in Milwaukee and the mayor of Newark.

For many in the Democratic Party, this is a dangerous development. "This is authoritarianism," said Mark Levine, Borough President of Manhattan, to the NYT. The government is deliberately attacking elected representatives who are fulfilling their duty of oversight. This refers to the parliament's task of overseeing authorities and their work in the sense of checks and balances.

The debate about Trump's mass deportations and the use of the military against protests has been dividing the country for some time. Critics accuse the president of undermining basic democratic principles. The Department of Homeland Security, on the other hand, claims that party affiliation plays no role in the deployments - the aim is to enforce law and order.

Trump attacks Democrat states

However, it was the US President himself, of all people, who called for his authorities to intervene more specifically "in Democrat centers of power". Although his call was directed at the immigration authorities, it was explicitly aimed at political opponents.

Hakeem Jeffries, leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, warned that the aggressive approach could lead to "law-abiding officials being targeted by extremists". Senator Padilla, who was temporarily arrested, also warned that if elected officials are treated like this in public, what would happen to people who are not accompanied by a camera?

