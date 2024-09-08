For four years, Donald Trump has claimed that he actually won the 2020 US election against Joe Biden - but that the Democrats stole the victory. Now the sudden U-turn.

In a podcast interview with Lex Fridman on August 30, Trump said he had lost the election "by a hair's breadth". Show more

After years of insisting that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by voter fraud, Donald Trump has now surprisingly admitted that he actually lost the election. In a podcast interview with Lex Fridman on August 30, Trump said he lost the election "by a hair's breadth".

"I got more votes than I did the first time, but I lost by a hair's breadth," Trump explained, though he continued to make unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. "A lot of people felt that the election was a fraud, and they wanted answers," Trump reported in the podcast.

In the podcast interview and in two public appearances, he stated that the defeat was close, but that he had not been cheated out of victory by the Democrats.

The statement was made during a discussion about his plans for the upcoming debate against Vice President Kamala Harris. "I debated a lot ... and I debated well," Trump said, before pointing to his successes in the 2016 election and claiming that his higher vote total in 2020 should have been enough to win.

Trump's supporters are furious

The reaction from his far-right supporters was not long in coming: Nick Fuentes, a prominent far-right activist, accused Trump of deceiving his supporters, who for months had backed the "Stop the Steal!" campaign, which spread the false claim that the election was rigged.

This development could also have legal consequences for Trump. Special prosecutor Jack Smith has filed a new indictment against him, alleging that Trump engaged in a "conspiracy" as a private citizen in 2020 to unlawfully maintain himself in power. This is reported by NBC. Smith has collected evidence to show that Trump knowingly lied about voter fraud, though that evidence has not yet been made public

The motives behind Trump's admission are unclear. What is certain, however, is that he has given the election campaign of Kamala Harris a new twist - and possibly also ammunition for the TV duel next Tuesday.