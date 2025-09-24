Trump on Tuesday after the UN appearance. KEYSTONE

During his appearance before the UN General Assembly, Donald Trump complained about a faulty escalator and a broken teleprompter. However, the United Nations does not blame itself - but Trump's people.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump complained to the UN about technical glitches with the escalator and teleprompter.

His team even spoke of possible sabotage and demanded consequences.

The UN disagreed and pointed to mistakes made by the President's team. Show more

Donald Trump arrived on stage at the UN General Assembly in New York in a bad mood. The US President was annoyed about a "bad escalator" and a "bad teleprompter". Both had hindered him during his appearance, he railed - and announced that he would speak freely. "Whoever is operating the teleprompter is in big trouble," he threatened.

If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately.



The Times reported this on Sunday.👇 pic.twitter.com/NitsWbGYG0 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 23, 2025

From the White House, the mishaps were immediately politicized. Presidential Office spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt spoke on X of possible sabotage. If someone had deliberately stopped the escalator, that person would have to be "fired immediately" and investigated, Leavitt said.

Own team triggered the stop

The UN, for its part, rejected all accusations. A spokesperson explained that it was Trump's own team that had caused the problems. One of the president's cameramen had inadvertently triggered the escalator's safety mechanism while filming. This switches off automatically if an obstacle is detected on the upper comb plate - for example, to prevent objects from becoming trapped.

The United Nations was also not responsible for the teleprompter. Trump's delegation had used its own device for the speech, it was said. "The UN teleprompters work perfectly," emphasized UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock after the speech.

Despite this explanation, Trump's spokesperson remained suspicious. She referred to media reports that UN staff had jokingly suggested that Trump could be denied the use of escalators or elevators in order to draw attention to the US contribution cuts.

In addition to teleprompter and escalator problems, there had also been difficulties with the volume of Trump's speech. Leavitt explained that, given the accumulation of incidents, this did not seem like a coincidence.