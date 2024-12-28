4.45 a.m.

US President-elect Donald Trump has promised that he will begin solving "every single crisis" in the country immediately after his inauguration today, Monday.

He held out the prospect of signing numerous resolutions directly on Monday. "Someone said to me yesterday: <Sir, don't sign so many in one day. Let's do it over a period of weeks.> I said, <hell, (...) we'll do it right at the beginning>."

A Trump adviser told CNN that the Republican wanted to use practically every free minute in the tightly scheduled program on the day of the swearing-in. The Fox News channel reported that Trump's team is planning more than 200 resolutions on day one - some of them in bundled form.

Among other things, US presidents can implement political priorities without the approval of Congress with the help of so-called executive orders. These decrees enable quick decisions to be made, but can just as easily be revoked by successors. Trump intends to do the latter.

He wants to focus on migration policy. When the sun sets on the evening of his inauguration, "the invasion at our borders will have come to a halt", Trump shouted into the hall. "All illegal border violators will be on their way back home in one form or another." This sparked cheers. During the election campaign, the Republican promised the "biggest deportation program in American history".

According to the US media, the first raids under the name "Operation Safeguard" are to begin in several cities shortly after Trump's swearing-in. The campaign is set to last a week. Trump and his team have not officially revealed any details, but have spread fear among migrants with their pithy announcements.