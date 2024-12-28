Ticker for Trump's inauguration Trump takes oath ++ A kiss that wasn't a kiss ++ Panama Canal? "We'll get him back"
Donald Trump moves back into the White House today, January 20: You can find all the information about his inauguration, the swearing-in ceremony and related events here in the ticker.
The most important facts at a glance
- The swearing-in ceremony for US President Donald Trump takes place on January 20. This will be his second term in office: he was previously President of the USA from 2017-2021.
- The US inauguration will take place in Washington DC in front of the US Capitol. The ceremony starts at 3.30 pm (local time) with performances by various stars. Trump is expected to be sworn in at around 6 p.m., followed by a speech.
- Trump's Vice President JD Vance will also swear his oath on the day.
- blue News is following the change of power in the USA live in the ticker and stream.
- You can find an overview of the events up to today here.
7.17 pm
Donald and Melania Trump: A kiss that wasn't a kiss
This scene stands out: Donald Trump enters the rotunda of the Capitol, where all the guests are gathered. On the way to his seat, the 78-year-old wants to kiss his wife Melania on the cheek. But the attempt is not enough: the smooch ends up in the air.
There is a reason for this: because of the First Lady's hat, the newly appointed President had no chance of getting close enough to his wife. "She chose her hat wisely," one user on X blasphemes.
18:57
National anthem ends the swearing-in ceremony
After the greetings from all kinds of clergy, the national anthem is played - sung by tenor Christopher Macchio.
18.39 hrs
"We will be a nation like no other"
Trump wants to colonize Mars, nothing is impossible - and love of the nation: "I'm with you, I'll fight for you - and I'll win for you. We will win like never before," promises the New Yorker. "We will be a nation like no other. Nothing will stand in our way."
With that, Trump's speech ends.
18:33
Panama Canal? "We're going to get it back."
Trump wants to be "a peacemaker and a unifier" - and addresses the ceasefire in the Middle East. Furthermore, the Gulf of Mexico will be renamed the Gulf of America. It was still stupid to give back the Panama Canal. Panama, on the other hand, had broken rules because US ships had been treated unfairly. China was operating the canal, and that was not the deal: "We'll get it back."
18:26
Trump's first decrees
Trump announces first decrees: A national emergency is declared on the border with Mexico. Troops are to prevent illegal crossings there. Deportations will be carried out consistently. South American cartels would be declared terrorists.
He wants to continue to push prices down quickly by declaring an energy emergency. "Drill, baby, drill" is the motto. "Liquid money "m under their feet. The Green New Deal of the previous administration must be abolished.
Trump promises tariffs to reduce taxes. The tax authorities will be restructured. "The American dream will soon be back."
Trump confirmed previous reports that only two genders would be allowed. He also wants to remove certain requirements from the military - keyword DEI.
18:18
"God saved me to make America great again"
The new president gives a speech: "The golden age of America begins right now" he begins. "We will be the envy of all nations." He will put America first, the 78-year-old promises.
"Our security will be restored," he continues. "Proud, prosperous and free" should be the people. He is optimistic: "Sunlight is pouring over the whole world," says Trump. But there is also a "crisis of confidence" and "broken pillars" in the US foundation.
The Republican talks about criminal foreigners, but also the fires in California, which he attributes to mismanagement. "That will change." Healthcare costs are too high, the education system is broken. "All that will change. From now on."
There have been many "frauds one": "From now on, America's decline is over." He wants to restore trust in the government. Trump also spoke about the attempted assassinations: "God saved me to make America great again." For the people, today is the "day of liberation".
"National unity" is now returning, Trump promises. God will not be forgotten: "You can't do that."
18:02
Donald Trump takes oath
Republican Donald Trump has resumed the office of US President. The 78-year-old has just taken the oath of office in the Capitol in Washington. J.D. Vance had previously been sworn in as the new Vice President.
At the same time as becoming President, the Republicans have also taken over the majority in both houses of Congress. This gives Trump considerable leeway in implementing his political plans.
Among other things, according to a confidant, he wants to reorganize immigration policy with a series of decrees immediately after his swearing-in. Access to asylum will be temporarily ended and the right to citizenship by birth will be abolished, an employee of the future government told the AP news agency. Troops would also be sent to the southern border with Mexico.
6 p.m.
JD Vance takes the oath
Brett Kavanaugh, one of the Supreme Court justices, swears in Trump's running mate.
71:58
Shortly before the end: Biden pardons family members
US President Joe Biden pardons numerous family members just minutes before his successor is sworn in. "My family has been subjected to incessant attacks and threats aimed solely at harming me," the 82-year-old announced.
5.50 p.m.
USA-USA shouts in the Capitol
Donald Trump is in the Capitol - the swearing-in ceremony is imminent. Amy Klobuchar invokes national unity and a 250-year-old democratic tradition: the peaceful transfer of power.
5:40 p.m.
Biden and Harris enter the hall
5:26 p.m.
When tech bros wait
5.10 p.m.
Update
The Capitol is filling up with the invited guests. Among them are high-ranking foreign guests, members of parliament, former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George Bush Jr, celebrities and Donald Trump's family.
5.05 pm
Trump wants to allow only two genders
The new US President Donald Trump wants to enforce far-reaching restrictions with regard to transgender rights. From now on, the policy of the United States will be based on the assumption that there are only two genders - male and female - explained a future government official.
4.43 pm
Update
The presidential convoy with Joe Biden and Donald Trump is currently on its way to the Capitol, where the swearing-in ceremony will take place. Due to temperatures of minus seven degrees and icy winds, there are relatively few people on the streets.
4:35 p.m.
Spokeswoman: Trump will rename the Gulf of Mexico
Donald Trump wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico shortly after being sworn in as US President. Trump will also order the renaming of North America's highest mountain, Denali, wrote his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on the X platform.
She linked to an article in the "New York Post" with details: according to the article, the Gulf of Mexico will in future be called the "Gulf of America" and Mount Denali will once again be called Mount McKinley.
🚨Trump to rename Gulf of Mexico, Mount Denali as part of day one executive orders🚨 https://t.co/aEmW1rGmyw— Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) January 20, 2025
The mountain was officially renamed under Trump's predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, at the request of the state of Alaska after years of dispute. The name change was a sign of cultural sensitivity towards the indigenous population of Alaska, for whom the mountain has had a special significance for centuries.
Earlier this month, Trump also said that he thought the Gulf of Mexico should be called the "Gulf of America" in future. The name of the gulf on the south coast of the USA has been in use since the 16th century.
The body of water borders not only the US states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, but also Mexico and Cuba. It is unclear whether he has negotiated with the two states. If not, this is likely to lead to diplomatic wrangling.
4.28 pm
Trump wants to abolish citizenship by birth
Immediately after being sworn in as US President, Donald Trump wants to reorganize immigration policy with a series of decrees, according to a confidant.
Access to asylum will be temporarily ended and the right to citizenship by birth will be abolished, an employee of the future administration told the AP news agency today. Troops would also be sent to the southern border with Mexico.
However, it was unclear how Trump intends to implement the abolition of automatic citizenship for all those born in the country. Like other decrees, the plan is likely to be immediately challenged in court.
Trump promised a crackdown on immigrants during the election campaign and has reaffirmed this course since his election victory in November. Birthright citizenship means that anyone born in the United States automatically becomes an American citizen.
This rule has been in place for more than a century and also applies to children of people who are in the country illegally or who have come to the US on a tourist or student visa and plan to return to their home country. An attempt to abolish this regulation will almost certainly be challenged in court.
Trump also reportedly intends to suspend a refugee admissions program for four months. For decades, this program has allowed hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world fleeing war and persecution to seek protection in the USA.
He took a similar approach at the beginning of his first term in office. After resuming the program, he reduced the number of refugees allowed into the country each year.
16:20
"Welcome home": Biden receives Trump
This is what the agency writes about the teahouse meeting:
Outgoing US President Joe Biden received his successor Donald Trump for tea at the Meissen House shortly before he was sworn in. The two politicians were accompanied by their wives, Jill Biden and Melania Trump. The Democrat greeted the Republican with the words: "Welcome home".
The tradition of a joint meeting in the White House on the day of the transfer of power has historical roots. It serves to set aside political differences for a moment and emphasize the smooth transition between two governments. Before Trump's first term in office, he and his wife Melania were received by Barack and Michelle Obama at the government headquarters.
The transition of power in 2021 was different: Trump had not recognized Biden's election victory and stayed away from the inauguration of his successor. An official meeting between the two, as is usually the case, therefore took place.
16:10
Biden's farewell selfie
Just before leaving Washington, US President Joe Biden posts a selfie with his wife. "We love you, America," he wrote on the X platform. The photo shows Biden (82) and his wife Jill (73) beaming against the backdrop of a snow-covered garden in the White House.
One more selfie for the road. We love you, America. pic.twitter.com/71k46uGADV— President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2025
3.59 pm
Melania's look is reminiscent of a funeral
A few minutes ago, Donald and Melania Trump arrived at the White House. But there is not much to see of the designated First Lady. Melania is hiding under a thick, black hat. Her outfit is also conspicuously dark.
HAHAHAH this is so fucking dystopian Melania looks like she’s dressed for a fucking funeral and she won’t even show her face???? pic.twitter.com/2jy5jZdaYX— poot (@supjanie) January 20, 2025
Numerous users are already making fun of the outfit on social media. "It looks more like a funeral," comments one user on X.
3.58 pm
Trump has arrived at the White House
The old-meets-future heads of household.
3.39 p.m.
Vice staff handover
At the White House, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff welcomed JD and Usha Vance.
3:31 p.m.
The US presidential oath of office
The oath of office that US presidents take before the President of the Supreme Court at their inauguration is enshrined in the United States Constitution (Article II, Section 1):
"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
Translated, the oath reads:
"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
If someone's religious beliefs prohibit them from taking an oath, the word "affirm" may be used instead of "swear".
This has only happened once before, when Franklin Pierce took the oath without an oath at his inauguration in 1853. Traditionally, future presidents add the words "so help me God" to the oath.
3:22 p.m.
What happens next
A church service is ending in Washington right now. Afterwards, the incoming president and his wife Melania meet with Joe and Jill Biden in the White House teahouse. Four years ago, the Trumps had skipped this traditional appointment.
3.08 p.m.
Musical highlights
Donald Trump has chosen American tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the US national anthem at his inauguration. Country singer Carrie Underwood will contribute her rendition of "America the Beautiful" to the celebrations in Washington.
Jackie Evancho sang the national anthem at Trump's inauguration in 2017. In 2021, Lady Gaga was responsible for "The Star-Spangled Banner" for Joe Biden. Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks performed.
2:49 p.m.
Video review of Trump's first swearing-in in 2017
2:23 p.m.
Trump promises "wave of change"
In his inauguration speech, US President-elect Donald Trump wants to evoke the beginning of a new era for the United States.
"I return to the presidency with the confidence and optimism that we are at the dawn of an exciting new era of national success," read excerpts of the speech, which were made available to the AP news agency. "The country is being swept up in a wave of change," Trump went on to say.
According to sources close to Trump, the future president wants to start his second term in office with a message of hope and unity. Immediately after his inauguration, Trump plans to sign a series of executive orders, decrees and directives for which he does not need the approval of the US Congress.
"With these measures, we will usher in the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense," the speech excerpts on these decrees read. "My message to Americans today is that it is time for us to act again with the courage, strength and energy of the greatest civilization in history."
2:04 p.m.
Biden pardons Fauci, ex-general Milley and others as a precautionary measure
US President Joe Biden has granted precautionary pardons to critics of his designated successor Donald Trump. The pardons apply to immunologist Anthony Fauci, former General Mark Milley and members of the House of Representatives investigating the storming of the Capitol by violent Trump supporters, the White House announced today.
With the precautionary pardons, Biden wants to prevent Trump's critics from being targeted by the government in retaliation under the new president. "The issuance of these pardons should not be misconstrued as an acknowledgment of wrongdoing," said Biden. "Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless service to our country."
Pelosi announces members of the 1/6 select committee including:— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 1, 2021
Bennie Thompson, Chair
Liz Cheney
Jamie Raskin
Stephanie Murphy
Elaine Luria
Zoe Lofgren
Adam Schiff
Pete Aguilar
- plus Liz Cheney, whom Pelosi said was attending family matter pic.twitter.com/I9bobFTxxH
Trump had threatened to take action in his second term against those who attacked him politically or tried to hold him accountable for his role in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Fauci was director of the US Institute of Infectious Diseases, part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), for almost 40 years and was Biden's top medical advisor until his retirement in 2022.
He helped coordinate measures against the coronavirus pandemic and incurred the wrath of Trump when he refused to support Trump's unsubstantiated claims. He became the target of hatred and attacks from the right, who blamed him for the mask requirement and other policies they felt violated their rights.
Milley, the former Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, called Trump a fascist and described Trump's behavior around the January 6, 2021 uprising in detail.
1.22 pm
Uproar over Trump statement about Musk and "those vote-counting computers"
Donald Trump held his big Make America Great Again Victory Rally yesterday, Sunday, and once again celebrated his election victory in style - see also previous entries.
One passage from Trump's speech in Washington caught our attention: In it, the 78-year-old talks about Elon Musk, who campaigned for him for a month and a half in the swing state of Pennsylvania before last year's vote. "And he's a popular guy, and he's very effective," says the incoming president.
Then this: "He knows these computers better than anybody. All these computers, these vote-counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania in a landslide. That was pretty good. So thanks to Elon."
Trump on Elon Musk: "He knows those computers better than anybody. All those computers. Those vote-counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide." pic.twitter.com/MJdfUVhFsT— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 19, 2025
While Elon Musk himself commented on the clip on X with a salute emoji, Jasmine Crockett is annoyed. "So Trump is bragging that he and Elon rigged the election?" asks the Democratic congresswoman from Texas on X. "Am I missing something, or is he confessing to another crime?"
The statements are causing mistrust in parts of the online world, according to the Daily Mail and Unilad. Many users are wondering what Trump meant. He will probably soon be asked about it himself. To be continued.
Can we get some attention on this? https://t.co/CctryRl1Pt— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 19, 2025
10.55 am
Trump's crypto coin loses massive value - because Melania launches her own meme coin
"Meme coins" are something like digital commemorative coins based on an online phenomenon. After Donald Trump, his wife Melania now also has her own "meme coin" on offer.
The future president's wife presented "$MELANIA" at the weekend - and fans drove the market value up to around two billion dollars by the morning. Trump will be sworn in as US President today, and the couple started the project shortly beforehand.
The Official Melania Meme is live!— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 19, 2025
You can buy $MELANIA now. https://t.co/8FXvlMBhVf
FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P pic.twitter.com/t2vYiahRn6
Just like "$TRUMP", the coin is technically based on the cryptocurrency platform Solana and is something of a digital commemorative coin that can be traded. And just like the future president's coin, there is an indication that "$MELANIA" is not intended as an investment object or security, but as an expression of support.
The market value of Trump's coin, which was unveiled three days ago, has since been driven up to 14 billion dollars by his supporters. 80 percent of the "$TRUMP" coins will be held by two companies associated with the Trump Organization: CIC Digital and Fight Fight Fight.
My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to https://t.co/GX3ZxT5xyq — Have Fun! pic.twitter.com/flIKYyfBrC— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2025
Donald Trump had promised support for cryptocurrencies during the election campaign. In recent years, he has also successfully sold digital trading cards to his supporters.
Exciting: The issue of Melania Trump's meme coin has reduced the value of her husband's, reports "Forbes": It fell by 7.5 billion dollars when the First Lady launched her own version 48 hours later.
10.30 a.m.
Bitcoin at record high
Bitcoin has risen to a record high on the day of Donald Trump's inauguration as US President. In the morning, the oldest and best-known cryptocurrency climbed to 109,356 US dollars on the Bitstamp trading platform - leaving the old record from mid-December behind.
Bitcoin has risen by almost 60 percent since Trump's election in November. Trump had promised to loosen the regulations for cryptocurrencies. He has also spoken out in favor of a national Bitcoin reserve for the USA. Bitcoin recently traded up almost eight percent at 108,794 dollars.
7.50 am
Trump announces publication of explosive documents
One day before his inauguration as the 47th US President, Donald Trump has announced a remarkable plan: During a "Victory Rally" in the Capitol One Arena in Washington, he told an audience of 20,000 supporters that he would release secret documents relating to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.
"In the next few days, we will make the remaining files on these historic events and other topics of great public interest available," explained Trump.
He had already expressed similar plans during his previous term of office, but many documents remained under lock and key due to security concerns. The FBI and CIA warned against this step.
The assassination of JFK in 1963 still preoccupies the public today, as many Americans believe in a conspiracy. Officially, the perpetrator was found to be Lee Harvey Oswald, but he was shot dead just two days later.
5.23 p.m.
Trump's vice president discusses with China's vice president
China's Vice President Han Zheng met Donald Trump's designated deputy J.D. Vance and tech billionaire Elon Musk shortly before he was sworn in as the new US President. As Trump's transition team confirmed, Vance and Han discussed topics such as trade between the world's two largest economies, regional stability and the opioid fentanyl, which is largely responsible for the drug crisis in the US.
According to China's official news agency Xinhua, Han ordered greetings from state and party leader Xi Jinping, who sent him to Washington as a special envoy for the inauguration. With regard to the tense trade relations, Han emphasized that despite the differences between China and the US, both countries have common interests and room for cooperation. Trump had already threatened further tariffs on Chinese products.
According to Chinese sources, Han also encouraged Tesla boss Musk at a meeting to promote trade relations between the two countries. The People's Republic is a very important market for Tesla. The government in Beijing has already received the 53-year-old for talks at a high political level.
4.59 pm
Trump wants to repeal "radical and senseless" orders
US President-elect Donald Trump wants to reverse important decisions made by his predecessor Joe Biden within the first few hours of his inauguration.
"Every radical and senseless executive order of the Biden administration will be rescinded within hours of my swearing in," the Republican said at a rally in front of cheering supporters in the capital Washington. The 78-year-old promised a big wave of resolutions on his first day in office, including on deporting migrants and securing the border.
Two and a half months after the election, Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States this Monday in Washington. The ceremony, originally planned on the west side of the Capitol, was moved at short notice to the Dome Hall of the Parliament Building due to the icy cold in the US capital, where there is much less space for guests.
The presidential parade, which traditionally leads past crowds of people from the Capitol to the White House, is now also to take place indoors: in a sports arena in the center of Washington. This is exactly where Trump was celebrated frenetically in front of supporters on the eve of his swearing-in.
The Republican took a dip in the crowd as he entered the hall and shouted to his supporters: "We won!" His fans jeered, danced and cheered. Some of them had queued for eight or nine hours in the cold in sleet and hail to get into the arena.
"We're ready!" Trump fans shouted ecstatically in anticipation of his return to power. The man who will once again be the most powerful man in the world was also in high spirits, joking and dancing somewhat awkwardly with the band Village People to their disco classic "Y.M.C.A." at the end.
4.45 a.m.
One resolution after another
US President-elect Donald Trump has promised that he will begin solving "every single crisis" in the country immediately after his inauguration today, Monday.
He held out the prospect of signing numerous resolutions directly on Monday. "Someone said to me yesterday: <Sir, don't sign so many in one day. Let's do it over a period of weeks.> I said, <hell, (...) we'll do it right at the beginning>."
A Trump adviser told CNN that the Republican wanted to use practically every free minute in the tightly scheduled program on the day of the swearing-in. The Fox News channel reported that Trump's team is planning more than 200 resolutions on day one - some of them in bundled form.
Among other things, US presidents can implement political priorities without the approval of Congress with the help of so-called executive orders. These decrees enable quick decisions to be made, but can just as easily be revoked by successors. Trump intends to do the latter.
He wants to focus on migration policy. When the sun sets on the evening of his inauguration, "the invasion at our borders will have come to a halt", Trump shouted into the hall. "All illegal border violators will be on their way back home in one form or another." This sparked cheers. During the election campaign, the Republican promised the "biggest deportation program in American history".
According to the US media, the first raids under the name "Operation Safeguard" are to begin in several cities shortly after Trump's swearing-in. The campaign is set to last a week. Trump and his team have not officially revealed any details, but have spread fear among migrants with their pithy announcements.
4.31 am
Clemency for Capitol striker
US President-elect Donald Trump has once again promised to pardon some of the supporters convicted of involvement in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, immediately after his inauguration.
"Everybody in this very large hall will be very happy with my decision on the January 6th hostages," he said at an event in Washington on Sunday evening. Trump regularly refers to the convicts as "hostages" and "political prisoners" - a fighting term used by his movement to blatantly glorify the anti-democratic outbreak of violence back then.
On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters violently stormed the seat of parliament in the capital Washington, where at the time Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election against Trump was to be formally confirmed. Five people died as a result of the riots. Trump had stirred up his supporters with the unsubstantiated claim that his election victory had been stolen from him through massive fraud. He has never conceded defeat. And the attack still has repercussions today.
Trump also announced that he would save the popular video app Tiktok from being shut down in the USA. Immediately after taking office, he would initiate an extension of the deadline set for the Chinese Tiktok owner Bytedance to divest itself of its US business.
4.10 am
Trump's inauguration leads to first discussion on first WEF day
Donald Trump's inauguration will lead to an initial discussion about the incoming US administration on the first day of the WEF. The second focus of the day is the presentation of the Crystal Award to former football star David Beckham.
Under the title "First Impressions: Inauguration Day", journalists* from Anglo-Saxon media will discuss the Trump administration on Monday, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF) program. The focus of the discussion will be the presumed working methods of the new government. The inauguration of the Republican is likely to overshadow the other topics of the first day.
Trump himself will give a video address on Thursday, in which he is likely to find out more about the political priorities of the new US administration. It was not initially known who from the new US administration will be physically present in Davos. The organizers also did not rule out the presence of entrepreneur and Trump adviser Elon Musk in advance.
1.03 pm
Trump on the fire disaster: trip to California
The future US President Donald Trump wants to see the enormous damage caused by the fires in Los Angeles for himself in the coming week. On the eve of his swearing-in, Trump told supporters in Washington: "I will be traveling there on Friday. We are praying for all of you." Trump promised to help the affected areas in California rebuild. "We're fixing it up."
According to initial estimates, more than 12,000 buildings in the region have been destroyed or damaged by the wildfires. The number of confirmed deaths has risen to 27 and several people are missing. Concerns about a renewed flare-up of the fires in the US West Coast metropolis are rising because strong winds have again been forecast for the coming days.
0.58 pm
Trump brings Musk on stage at event in Washington
At an event in Washington on the eve of his inauguration, US President-elect Donald Trump brought the wealthy entrepreneur Elon Musk on stage - underlining the close relationship between the two.
Musk, who owns the car manufacturer Tesla as well as the online platform X, appeared with his son X Æ A-Xii and drew cheers from the audience. "Excuse me, little X has just followed me on stage. He's a very enthusiastic supporter, as you can see," said Musk.
The tech multi-billionaire - the richest man in the world according to Forbes magazine and other estimates - is considered a close confidant of Trump and can often be seen in his presence. Together with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican has appointed him to head a newly created committee called DOGE ("Department of Government Efficiency"). They are to develop proposals for cutting government spending.
Although the committee is not officially part of the government, it is close to it due to its job description. Critics warn of potential conflicts of interest, as Musk pursues far-reaching economic interests as an entrepreneur that could be influenced by government decisions. In addition to Tesla and X, he also owns the space company SpaceX.
0.55 p.m.
Scholz emphasizes the importance of transatlantic relations
In view of Donald Trump's upcoming swearing-in as US President, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz continues to emphasize close political cooperation and joint alliances with the United States.
"Transatlantic relations are of the utmost importance for Germany and for Europe," Scholz told the Rheinische Post newspaper. It should not be forgotten how important the USA was for the establishment of democracy in West Germany. "And NATO is the guarantor of our security. That's why we need stable relations with the USA." Trump will be sworn in for a second term as president on Monday.
Scholz also emphasized European self-confidence. "And as the European Union, we can also build on our own strength," he said. "As a community of more than 400 million Europeans, we have economic weight." We can "act confidently as states of the European Union".
The Europeans stand for rules that have long been agreed upon internationally, said Scholz. "One rule is: borders must not be moved by force." Following recent statements from the USA, he made it clear that this rule applies to everyone. Trump had recently expressed territorial claims to Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal.
The Chancellor went on to say that he had already spoken to Trump twice on the phone. "Those were very friendly and good talks. Our advisors have also met several times. So we are not starting from scratch with the new administration." The USA is Germany's closest ally.
In view of the participation of European right-wing populists in Trump's inauguration ceremony, Scholz called for populists to be confronted with confidence and a clear stance. "We must confront the dividers."
Monday, January 20, 2025, 0:06 a.m.
Trump: "Border invasion" will end at sunset
At an event in the US capital Washington, US President-elect Donald Trump made it clear how rigorously he intends to implement his migration policy in the first few hours after taking office.
"When the sun goes down tomorrow night, the invasion at our borders will have come to a halt," said the Republican at an event in an arena in the US capital Washington. "All illegal border violators will be on their way back home in one form or another."
As he did during his election campaign, Trump resorted to generalizations and portrayed migrants living in the country irregularly as criminals. Although there has been an increase in crime in some areas of the USA, experts attribute this to complex socio-political causes. There is no evidence of a crime wave caused by migrants, nor that this group commits crimes more frequently than natives.
One of Trump's key campaign promises was to carry out mass deportations. To implement this plan, Trump has appointed several right-wing hardliners to his government team. According to US media, the first raids under the name "Operation Safeguard" are set to begin shortly after he is sworn in on Monday. These are initially planned in Chicago and may be extended to other cities. The operation is scheduled to last a week.
You can read about what was important beforehand here.