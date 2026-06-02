US President Donald Trump reaffirms that negotiations between Washington and Tehran on the Iran war are continuing, despite statements to the contrary from Iran. "Fake news reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States stopped talks a few days ago are false and misleading," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Talks between us continue uninterrupted, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago and today."

"Where they lead, you never know," Trump continued. But he had told Iran: "It's time for you to make a deal one way or another. You've been doing this for 47 years, and it can't go on any longer," Trump wrote, alluding to the 1979 revolution in which the monarchy was replaced by the Islamic Republic.

Prior to Trump's post, the Iranian news agency Fars, which is close to the powerful Revolutionary Guards, had reported that there had been no talks between Tehran and Washington for several days. The Iranian agency Tasnim had already reported similarly on Monday, citing Israel's ongoing war against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon as the reason for the end of indirect negotiations.

On Monday, Trump announced an end to the fighting in Lebanon. Political talks between Israel and Lebanon are to continue this Wednesday in the US capital Washington.