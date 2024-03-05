Ticker for the US election campaign Trump team fears "dangerous left-liberal extremists" +++ Harris chooses Governor Tim Walz as her running mate
6.8.2024
On November 5, 2024, the President and Congress will be re-elected in the USA. Our ticker will keep you up to date on all developments.
- On November 5, 2024, a new president will be elected in the USA. It is the 60th presidential election.
- Until July 21, 2024, incumbent US President Joe Biden (Democrat) and former President Donald Trump (Republican) were the official candidates.
- On July 21, 2024, Biden announced that he would bow to pressure from his party and not run for a second term in November.
5.44 pm
Donald Trump's campaign team warns of "dangerous left-liberal extremist"
It didn't take the campaign team of Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump long to take aim at Tim Walz. The vice-presidential candidate of Kamala Harris is a "dangerous left-liberal extremist".
"If Walz doesn't tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerous left-wing liberal extremist," Trump's campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday. The "dream" of Harris and Walz is to turn the US into the spitting image of California - "every American's nightmare".
2:58 p.m.
Harris picks Tim Walz as her running mate
Kamala Harris has chosen the governor of Minnesota as her running mate: Teacher Tim Walz, unlike Josh Shapiro, tends to represent the left wing of the Democrats, championing issues including education and healthcare.
BREAKING: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be the Democratic VP candidate, alongside Kamala Harris.— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) August 6, 2024
Walz forged a reputation as a Governor who makes good policy happen.
Last year he signed a law guaranteeing free breakfast and lunch for all Minnesota students. And that's not all 🧵 pic.twitter.com/i1GEzfmI6r
The 60-year-old attended West Point Military Academy and served in the National Guard until 2005. He has been involved in politics since 2004 and has been governor since 2019.
BREAKING: Kamala Harris has just selected Tim Walz to be her running mate for Vice President.— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 6, 2024
I can't love this guy enough. Just take a look at this compilation of his statements.
Here are some of his major accomplishments:
Education
Education Funding: Walz has prioritized… pic.twitter.com/0ySFk0Qm6v
7:58 a.m.
Harris at a poll high
Kamala Harris is pleased with a new Morning Consult poll of 11,265 respondents, which puts the Democrat four points ahead of Donald Trump with 48 percent.
Among independent voters, it is even five points: Here she comes in at 42 percent, while the Republican only receives 37 percent approval.
The figure for the 18 to 34 age group is also remarkable: Harris scores 49 percent among these young voters, while Trump trails with 40 percent.
-
6.17 pm
Harris clearly elected as candidate - waiting for vice president
Kamala Harris is going into the presidential election in November with full backing after the conclusion of the internal vote of the US Democrats. She received 99 percent of the approximately 4,500 delegate votes cast, according to the Democratic Party. She had already exceeded the threshold for the necessary majority for the candidacy last week. Harris was the only candidate in the digital vote - her nomination must now be formally sealed by the party's leadership bodies.
The 59-year-old is now likely to announce very soon which running mate she will go into the race for the White House against Republican Donald Trump. The first joint appearance with the currently unnamed candidate at her side is already planned for Tuesday evening (local time) - at a campaign event in Philadelphia in the important swing state of Pennsylvania. The Democratic duo will then embark on a lightning campaign tour through the politically contested states of Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.
The tension is high with regard to the question of which forces in her party Harris will turn to in the decision and which she may alienate. It is also a question of what tone Harris intends to set in the election campaign and what issues she wants to use to score points with voters.
Harris had risen to become the Democratic frontrunner in a dramatic turnaround after Biden withdrew from the race. The 81-year-old had come under increasing pressure in his own ranks due to his age and doubts about his mental fitness and finally announced his withdrawal.
As soon as he announced his withdrawal, Biden proposed his vice president as a replacement candidate. Within a few days, the party rallied behind Harris, who has since done better in the polls than Biden previously.
The candidate selection should actually have taken place at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22. However, it was brought forward due to deadlines for printing ballot papers in some states. Party delegates from all states have been able to cast their votes via an online platform since Thursday. Voting ran until Monday evening (6 p.m. local time; midnight German time).
6 a.m.
Harris shortly before announcing her running mate
Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris is about to announce her vice-presidential candidate for the November election. The 59-year-old plans to announce her decision shortly and will make her first appearance with her new running mate this Tuesday evening (local time) at a campaign event in Philadelphia in the important swing state of Pennsylvania. The exact time of the announcement is open. The appearance in Pennsylvania is to be the prelude to a five-day tour of seven cities in contested US states where the election is expected to be decided in November. In addition to Pennsylvania, these are: Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.
According to insiders, Harris has narrowed down her search from three to two men. It boils down to the governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, or the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, as three people familiar with the matter told the news agency Reuters on Monday (local time).
Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who has twice been elected US senator in the swing state of Arizona, is reportedly no longer in the inner circle of candidates.
4.05 a.m.
Online voting for Democrats ends - Harris ahead of nomination
The online vote for the nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democrats' US presidential candidate has ended, but the result has not yet been published. Even hours after the official conclusion of the internal party vote, no final result was available. The nomination of incumbent Vice President Harris as the candidate for the election in November is considered a formality: she was the only candidate in the digital vote. Harris already exceeded the threshold for the necessary majority of around 4,000 delegate votes on Friday.
The candidate selection should actually have taken place at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22. However, it was brought forward due to deadlines for the printing of ballot papers in certain states. Party delegates from all states have been able to cast their votes via an online platform since Thursday. Voting ran until Monday evening (6 p.m. local time; midnight German time).
Harris had already secured the necessary majority long before the end of the vote and will therefore run against Republican former President Donald Trump in the race for the White House. In a dramatic turn of events, the 59-year-old was chosen as the Democratic frontrunner after US President Joe Biden withdrew from the election campaign under massive pressure. As soon as he announced his withdrawal, he proposed his vice president as a replacement candidate. Within a few days, the party rallied behind Harris, who has since done better in the polls than Biden before.
Tuesday, August 6, 2024, 0:14 a.m.
Wife defends Vance over "cat woman" comment
The US Republican vice presidential candidate, J.D. Vance, is receiving support from his wife after comments from the past caught up with him. Her husband's statements about "childless cat women" from 2021 should be understood in context, Usha Vance told the conservative broadcaster Fox News. She described his choice of words as a "joke" and stated that he had meant to express "how hard it can be for parents in this country and that there are laws that make it even harder".
Presidential candidate Donald Trump had introduced Vance as his running mate at the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee in mid-July. Only a short time later, the 40-year-old came under fire for his sexist statements about childless women, among other things.
In a 2021 interview, the father of three referred to leading female Democratic politicians - including Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now running for the White House herself - as "childless cat women" who were unhappy with their lives. The clip from back then resurfaced after his rise to become Trump's running mate and went viral. It was not his only statement in this direction. His position that childless people should have less say in a democracy has been expressed in various ways, which does not go down well with many Americans.
Partners - usually wives - are often used in US election campaigns to demonstrate the human, empathetic side of candidates. Usha Vance already fulfilled this role at the Republican Party convention with a speech in front of tens of thousands of spectators in which she painted the picture of an approachable husband.
8 p.m.
7:12 p.m.
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy defends himself against lawsuit
US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy is defending himself in court against accusations that he falsely declared New York State as his place of residence because he wanted to be on the ballot there. A civil trial on a lawsuit against Kennedy is due to begin later today (local time) in Albany.
In the lawsuit, Kennedy is accused of listing the suburb of Katonah, north of New York City, as his place of residence in a petition for his nomination as a presidential candidate, although he has lived in Los Angeles, California, since 2014. At the time, he married actress Cheryl Hines. The aim of the lawsuit is to have the petition declared invalid. It was filed by an interest group of supporters of Democratic President Joe Biden.
Kennedy's attorneys argue he has lived in New York state since he was 10 years old. Court documents filed by the defense said Kennedy pays income taxes in New York and is a registered voter there.
The 70-year-old Kennedy is running as an independent presidential candidate. Strategists in both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party fear that Kennedy could win enough votes in the November election to influence the outcome. According to his campaign team, he has enough signatures so far to be on the ballot in 42 US states. There have also been lawsuits against his efforts to get on the ballot in the US states of North Carolina and New Jersey.
5:27 p.m.
"Republicans for Harris" - conservatives against Trump
Kamala Harris' campaign is now also gathering votes in the Trump camp in favor of the Democrat: "Republicans for Harris" was launched yesterday, Sunday. "As a proud conservative, I never thought I'd be supporting a Democrat for president," writes ex-Congressman Adam Kinzinger.
He continues: "But I know that Vice President Kamala Harris will defend our democracy and ensure that Donald Trump never returns to the White House. Donald Trump is a direct threat to fundamental American values."
Adam Kinzinger: I stand for democracy and the Constitution and Donald Trump is the opposite of that. Kamala Harris is going to defend democracy.— Forward Blue (@forwardbluepac) August 5, 2024
pic.twitter.com/7bYcf3CM2s
"Republicans for Harris" is supported by several other conservatives. These include former governors such as Christine Todd Whitman, Bill Weld and Denver Riggleman. Trump's former press spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham is also taking part, as is Mike Pence's former adviser Olivia Troye, who wants to get her ex-boss on board.
“I’m a 56-year-old, white, gun owner country boy, and If Kamala Harris thinks she can get my vote, well, she’d be right.”— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 4, 2024
pic.twitter.com/86mud5SQmu
The list goes on to include ex-A^emblymen like Rod Chandler, Tom Coleman, Dave Emery, Wayne Gilchrest, Jim Greenwood, John LeBoutillier, Susan Molinari, Jack Quinn, Denver Riggleman, Claudine Schneider, Christopher Shays, Peter Smith, Alan Steelman, David Trott, and Joe Walsh
Republicans for Harris is trending— Jesus is King (@ProseccoLiquido) August 4, 2024
Mood pic.twitter.com/aR3tUqCoNx
2:55 p.m.
Because of Musk: Trump "has no choice" but to support e-cars
Donald Trump doesn't think much of the climate crisis thesis: as recently as July 18, he railed against the "Green New Scam" at his party's convention - a sideswipe at the Democrats' "Green New Deal". He said he would divert "trillions of dollars" if he became president.
The 78-year-old has also repeatedly railed against electric cars, which he wants to pull the plug on. "Trump capitalizes on voters' fear of electric cars", was the headline in Time in mid-June. But those days are over: since the New Yorker met with Tesla founder Elon Musk in March, his tone has changed, the New York Times noticed at the end of July.
Trump says people who own electric cars become schizophrenic because they can only drive their cars for 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/mC45llQ8tN— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 1, 2023
Trump suddenly says things like "I've driven [e-cars] and they're incredible, but they're not for everybody" or "Elon Musk, I love Elon Musk". The reverse is also true, as the billionaire's public statements make clear: That he supports Trump financially is clear. The only thing that is unclear is how high his campaign donations are.
And now Trump is saying quite publicly what's what: "I'm for electric cars," he sounded off at an event in Atlanta Georgia on August 3, according to "Business Insider"."I have to be, you know, Elon supports me very strongly. I have no other choice."
Trump: And I am for electric cars. I have to because Elon endorsed me very strongly, Elon. So, I have no choice. pic.twitter.com/le3jL2gSCK— Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2024
-
Monday, August 5, 2024, 6:11 a.m.
US presidential candidate Kennedy confesses to bizarre "bear prank"
Non-party US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has caused a stir with an unusual revelation. In a video published on the X platform on Sunday (local time), Kennedy confessed to having placed a dead bear in New York's Central Park around ten years ago. The incident is now attracting renewed attention after a dead bear cub was actually found in the park in 2014.
According to Kennedy's account, he initially took the bear, which had been run over by a delivery van, with the intention of recycling it. After a dinner in New York, however, he left the carcass in the park and arranged the scene with an old bicycle as if the animal had been hit by a car. Kennedy indicated that he wanted to pre-empt a planned publication by the "New Yorker" magazine with this revelation. Neither his campaign nor the "New Yorker" have yet responded to a request for comment from the Reuters news agency.
Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker… pic.twitter.com/G13taEGzba— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 4, 2024
Kennedy comes from the US political dynasty of the same name. The son of the assassinated Bobby Kennedy and nephew of the also assassinated John F. Kennedy has attracted attention at least since the pandemic, above all for spreading wild conspiracy myths. According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, he is favored by eight percent of voters and is considered to have no chance. However, as every vote could potentially count in the election in November, his participation could become a problem for the Republican and Democratic candidates, even if Kennedy would only take a few voters away from them.