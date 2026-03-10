US President Donald Trump is entangled in contradictory statements about how long the war should last. Iran's Revolutionary Guards are reacting sharply - and want to decide the terms of an end to the war themselves. And the price of oil is falling. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump has held out the prospect that the war with Iran could be ended much sooner than initially expected.

A few hours later, the US President said that the war would not end this week.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards reacted sharply to the comments: They were the ones who would decide whether the war would end.

Trump warns Iran against closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Israel is launching heavy attacks on Iran. Show more

The war in Iran has been raging for over a week. Trump recently assumed it would last four to five weeks. Now the US president is sending other - contradictory - signals.

blue News summarizes what happened on Tuesday night.

Contradictory statements on the duration of the war

In the midst of fierce Israeli attacks on Iran, US President Donald Trump has surprisingly brought an early end to the war into play. "I think the war is pretty much over. They have no navy, no communication systems, they have no air force," the US broadcaster CBS News quoted him as saying after a telephone interview on Monday afternoon (local time). The war is "way ahead of schedule." The main risk is over. However, the US President did not commit to a specific date.

NEW—In a phone interview, President Trump told me the war could be over soon: “I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force.” He added that the U.S. is “very far” ahead of his initial 4-5 week estimated time frame. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 9, 2026

A few hours later, Trump then said that the war would not end this week. Trump answered "no" to a corresponding question during a press conference at his golf club in Doral near Miami on Monday evening (local time). However, this will be the case "very soon", he said. He did not give a specific date. There is still work to be done before he ends the war. The great danger in the war has been over for three days, Trump continued, without elaborating.

In recent days, statements by Trump and the Department of Defense on the status of the war have contradicted each other. On Monday evening, the Pentagon declared full-bodied on X: "We just started fighting." And: "No mercy."

We have Only Just Begun to Fight. pic.twitter.com/PWM84ksTkw — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) March 9, 2026

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards reacted sharply to Trump's remarks. "We are the ones who will decide the end of the war," they said in a statement published by the Tasnim news agency. "The conditions on the battlefield and the end of the war are in the hands of the Islamic Republic."

Israel and the US have been repeatedly attacking Iran since the end of February. After the start of the US offensive, Trump had recently said that he expected the war to last four to five weeks. At the end of last week, government spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt then stated a period of four to six weeks.

How long will the war in Iran last? Picture: Keystone/EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh

After Trump's statements: oil price falls, stock markets up

On the energy market, however, the prospect of an imminent end to the war eased tensions: the price of Brent crude oil fell to 89.20 US dollars per barrel (159 liters) on Monday evening (local time) - a good 30 dollars less than on Monday night.

The stock markets also welcomed Trump's statements. Japan's leading index, the Nikkei 225, rose by around three percent at the start of trading today (Tuesday). South Korea's leading index, the Kospi, started the trading day with a 5.5 percent gain. In China, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose by 1.3 percent and the CSI 300 index, which tracks the most important shares in mainland China, was up slightly by 0.8 percent at the start.

Trump warns Iran against closing the Strait of Hormuz

Trump has warned Iran against disrupting the global oil supply. The Strait of Hormuz between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, which is important for shipping and energy supplies, must remain open, said the US President. He was thinking about "taking it over". What he meant by this remained open. He had previously announced that the US Navy could escort passing ships if necessary.

He later wrote on social media: "If Iran does anything to stop the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit TWENTY TIMES HARDER by the United States than before." The war has cut key oil and gas supplies to world markets and caused fuel prices to rise.

Since the start of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's counter-attacks, hardly any ships have passed through the strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. In peacetime, around a fifth of the world's oil trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz every day. Iran rejects reports of a complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel flies heavy attacks on Iran

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday night that it had targeted military targets in Iran in two major waves of attacks. In the capital Tehran, a command center of the Al-Kuds Brigades of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and in Isfahan a site for the production and storage of weapons were hit, according to an army statement.