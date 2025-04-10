The White House is considering a drone attack on Mexico's cartels - and does not want to rule out doing so against the will of its neighbor. However, such a strike could put them in dire straits.

The White House is considering an air strike on Mexico: A drone attack on drug cartels across the border is under discussion, reports "NBC News", citing six different sources.

The discussion between Donald Trump's team, the military and the secret services is still at an early stage, the report continues. Targets could be leading heads of the cartels, but also their production or logistics within Mexico.

"They want to select a number of targets," says a source. However, it is not known whether there is an agreement with the neighbors: It is also conceivable that the operation could be carried out without Mexico's consent. A joint operation is also possible. In any case, nothing has been decided yet.

However, "NBC News" points out that the US military and intelligence services have greatly expanded their surveillance in Mexico after Trump declared the cartels a threat to national security. This apparently involves reconnaissance flights, which, according to Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, are also authorized.

"Devastating for bilateral relations"

The 62-year-old was asked about Trump's mind games at a press conference: "We reject any form of interference," she said, according to the L.A. Times."This is very clear: Mexico coordinates and cooperates, but does not subordinate itself."

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum is feeling Washington's jolt. Archive image: sda

"Unilateral US strikes on Mexican soil would be devastating for bilateral relations," warns Gustavo Flores-Macias from Cornell University. The whole thing could even be detrimental to the fight against the drug cartels.

The reason: Sheinbaum "would come under enormous domestic political pressure to react with the greatest possible severity - including the severing of diplomatic relations and binational cooperation in the areas of migration and security".

In 2020, Trump wanted to secretly fire missiles at Mexico

The USA is not concerned by this: Ronald Johnson, US ambassador to Mexico in Spe , refuses to rule out an uncoordinated deployment within Mexico. And according to the Wall Street Journal, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has warned Mexico behind closed doors of a military operation if Trump's demands are not met.

The problem is that the Army and Air Force may not be the right tool: Fentanyl is concentrated enough to fit in a trunk, experts tell "NBC News."

This does not require a large network of warehouses or laboratories, but "nothing more than a bathtub, explains Mike Vigil, who used to work for the DEA: "It's not a military problem. It's more of a law enforcement problem."

Whether this insight also reaches Donald Trump remains to be seen. In his first term of office, he proved that he does not find an attack on Mexico that far-fetched. In 2020, he is said to have asked his Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper whether missiles could be fired at the neighbouring country "to destroy the drug labs" without it getting out.