The situation in the Middle East is escalating dramatically: US President Donald Trump is issuing an ultimatum to Iran, Tehran is threatening massive retaliatory strikes - and suddenly Europe and the global economy are also in the spotlight. What's happening right now - and what it means for you.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump gives Iran an ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz - otherwise there is a threat of attacks on power plants.

Tehran responds with counter-threats and could target infrastructure in the Middle East.

The consequences are already being felt: rising oil prices, problems with air traffic and economic risks for Europe. Show more

US President Donald Trump's threat to destroy Iranian power plants marks a new level of escalation in the Iran war. Trump is concerned with the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the oil and gas trade and which Iran is effectively blocking. Tehran has 48 hours to make the strait accessible, Trump warned. The ultimatum would expire on Tuesday night German time.

Iran responded promptly by threatening to target the energy infrastructure and desalination plants in the Gulf states allied with the USA. Such an escalation could have unforeseeable consequences for the global economy and the region.

What you need to know about the escalation.

Why is the conflict escalating right now?

The Strait of Hormuz has become a danger zone for oil tankers. (archive picture) Altaf Qadri/AP/dpa

The trigger is the strategically extremely important Strait of Hormuz.

A large proportion of the world's oil is transported through this strait. Iran has effectively blocked shipping traffic - putting the USA and its allies under massive pressure.

It would be possible for Iran to cause major damage with relatively simple means. According to a report in the New York Times, US Chief of Staff Dan Caine is said to have warned Trump in the Oval Office that a single Iranian soldier on a speedboat could fire a missile at a slow tanker or plant a mine.

US President Donald Trump responded with an ultimatum: the route is to be reopened within 48 hours. Otherwise there is a threat of targeted attacks on Iranian infrastructure.

Trump announced that he would start with the "largest" power plant in Iran - without specifying what he meant by this. It is possible that the USA wants to target gas-fired power plants.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), around 80 percent of Iran's electricity supply will come from natural gas in 2023. The most important plant, the steam and gas power plant in Damawand, is located near the capital Tehran and has a capacity of more than 2,800 megawatts. Another is located in the province of Masandaran on the Caspian Sea with a capacity of more than 2,200 megawatts.

How is Iran reacting to Trump's threat?

Iran is threatening to retaliate. Masoud Nazari Mehrabi/Iranian Army via AP

Tehran counters with harsh warnings.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards are threatening to plunge the entire region into chaos in the event of an attack. The focus is on energy plants, water desalination plants and critical infrastructure in the Gulf states.

At the same time, the prospect of a complete blockade of the strait is also being held out - with potentially massive consequences for global trade.

Is Europe or even Switzerland at risk of being targeted?

Technically, that would be possible.

The latest missile attacks show that Iran has a long range. However, experts currently believe that direct attacks on Europe are unlikely.

The greater danger lies elsewhere: in the economic consequences. Rising energy prices, disrupted supply chains and strained air traffic are already having a noticeable impact on Europe.

However, the main concern is for desalination plants in the Gulf region. There have already been attacks on such plants or damage caused by falling debris in Bahrain and Kuwait, for example - possibly as a kind of warning shot from Tehran. Systematic attacks on these facilities would be a further serious escalation that could jeopardize the water supply for millions.

Hardly any other region in the world is as dependent on desalination plants as the Gulf States. There are hardly any freshwater resources in the dry desert region on the Arabian Peninsula. Together, the countries have around 3,400 such plants, and in states such as Qatar and Bahrain, these provide more than 90 percent of the drinking water supply.

The plants are also important for supplying the chemical industry and data centers, for example. Many plants are located on the coast of the Persian Gulf, only hundreds of kilometers away from Iran.

What does the Hormuz blockade mean in concrete terms?

Ship tracking websites show that hardly any ships are currently passing through the strait. (archive picture) Julien De Rosa/AFP/dpa

The strait is not completely closed - but is in fact almost impassable.

Shipping companies are avoiding the route for fear of attack. At the same time, Iran is trying to control and partially regulate traffic. According to reports, ships even have to pay fees to be allowed to pass.

The result: less oil on the market - and significantly rising prices.

What happens next?

A quick peace is not in sight.

Although Iran is signaling a willingness to talk in principle, this is linked to far-reaching conditions such as security guarantees and possible compensation.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen whether Trump will actually escalate militarily - or whether economic pressure will remain in the foreground.

One thing is clear: the longer the conflict lasts, the greater the global impact will be - including for Europe.

What is happening on the stock markets?

As expected, the markets are reacting badly to the latest developments. Accordingly, the oil price remains at its elevated level. In the early hours of Monday morning, a barrel of North Sea Brent crude costs around 112 US dollars, more or less the same as on Friday evening. Meanwhile, the Asian markets are heavily in the red.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 is currently down 3.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 3.6 percent and the Korean stock market even 5.8 percent.

The downward trend is also continuing on the European stock markets. The SMI lost almost 2 percent to its closing level on Friday evening. According to the broker IG, the SMI, the leading index here, is seen at around 12,180 points on Monday morning, a good 1 percent below Friday evening's closing level. Since the start of the war, the SMI has lost around 12 percent (as of Friday evening) and is down 7 percent compared to the end of 2025.

You can find out more about current economic developments in our ticker:

Last week alone, the SMI lost 4.0%, with Roche (PS -7.0%), Nestlé (-6.2%), Richemont (-5.4%) and Geberit and Sika (-5.4% each) losing the most ground.

Meanwhile, relatively little has changed on the currency market compared to Friday evening. The US dollar continues to benefit from the war. The euro/dollar pair was last at around 1.1540 after 1.1560 on Friday evening, while the dollar/franc pair was at 0.7897 after 0.7885. The euro/franc pair was also little changed at 0.9111.