Donald Trump wants to establish a new international body for conflict resolution - with himself at the helm. France refuses to participate, whereupon Trump threatens massive punitive tariffs.

Samuel Walder

US President Donald Trump has threatened France with high tariffs on wine and champagne after Paris rejected his invitation to participate in the so-called Peace Council. "I will impose tariffs of 200 percent on its wines and champagne," Trump said on Monday (local time), addressing France's President Emmanuel Macron. Macron will be part of the committee set up by Trump, "but he doesn't have to participate", Trump added. This was reported by the AFP news agency.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot had initially declined Trump's invitation on Monday. France had to "say no because the charter of this 'peace council' on the Gaza Strip goes beyond the peace plan supported by the United Nations", Barrot told MPs.

Principles must not be called into question under any circumstances

The Trump initiative raises questions, particularly with regard to "respect for the principles and structure of the United Nations", according to those close to Macron. Under no circumstances should these principles be called into question. France is a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, Trump confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would also be part of the so-called Peace Council. "Yes, he was invited," said Trump.

Trump regularly criticized the UN

With the "Peace Council", which he wants to chair himself, Trump wants to create a body that will resolve conflicts worldwide in competition with the United Nations. The US President has regularly criticized the UN and this month announced the withdrawal of the USA from 66 international organizations.

Several countries, including Germany, have already received an invitation to join the "Peace Council". Government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said on Monday that the German government would consult with its partners on how to deal with this invitation. He did not yet give a commitment for Germany's participation.

Originally intended for the Gaza Strip

The "Peace Council" was originally set up to monitor the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. However, the Palestinian territory is not explicitly mentioned in the initiative's eight-page charter, which was made available to AFP on Monday.

Member states are to pay a fee of more than one billion dollars for a permanent seat on Trump's "Peace Council". Those who do not pay the fee are only entitled to a three-year seat on the council.