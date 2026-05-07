US President Donald Trump speaks during a Mother's Day event for military personnel in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa Keystone

Following the recent US attacks on targets in Iran, President Donald Trump is once again calling on the Islamic Republic to sign a peace agreement quickly. Otherwise, the US military will hit Iranian units much harder and much more violently in future, he wrote on his Truth Social platform. Iran is "led by INSANE people, and if they had the chance to use a nuclear weapon, they would do it without question - but they will never get that opportunity."

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Following the recent US attacks on targets in Iran, President Donald Trump is once again calling on the Islamic Republic to sign a peace agreement quickly. Otherwise, the US military will hit Iranian units much harder and much more violently in the future, he wrote on his Truth Social platform. Iran is "led by INSANE people, and if they had the chance to use a nuclear weapon, they would do it without question - but they will never get that opportunity."

Shortly before Trump's post, the US military had fired on Iranian speedboats and targets in Iran in retaliation after Iranian attacks on US warships in the Strait of Hormuz, despite a ceasefire. Trump went on to write that three US destroyers had successfully crossed the strait despite the shelling and had remained undamaged, while the Iranian attackers had suffered serious damage.

From the US perspective, ceasefire continues despite attacks

Their boats had sunk and their missiles and drones had been shot down, Trump continued. "They fell so beautifully on the ocean, like a butterfly falling into its grave!" A normal country would have let the destroyers pass, but Iran is not a normal country. The US ships would now rejoin the US naval blockade against Iran.

Meanwhile, the US portal Axios reported, citing a US official, that the latest attacks were not a resumption of the war. However, Iran had spoken of a violation of the ceasefire.

ABC News reported that Trump had told the broadcaster in a telephone interview that "the ceasefire is on, it's in place". In the interview, he likened the attacks on Iran to a small, playful slap in the face.