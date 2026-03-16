Nato will have a "bad future" if Nato countries do not support the US in securing oil shipments, Trump has said. Tehran is under attack. And a drone sets fire to a fuel depot at Dubai airport. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump uses confrontational words to urge NATO allies in the Iran war to help secure oil shipments in the important Strait of Hormuz.

The war against Iran continues unabated in its third week.

A drone strike in Dubai caused a fuel depot at the airport to go up in flames and Swiss suspends flights. Show more

The USA and Israel have started the war against Iran. Now Trump is calling on NATO partners and other uninvolved countries to help secure the important Strait of Hormuz.

blue News summarizes what happened on Monday night (16.3.).

Trump urges NATO states to help with the Strait of Hormuz and threatens

US President Donald Trump is using confrontational words to urge Nato allies in the Iran war to help secure oil shipments in the important Strait of Hormuz. NATO will face a bleak future if the USA's partners do not help, Trump told the Financial Times in a short interview. If there is "no response or if the response is negative, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO", Trump was quoted as saying.

Shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which is very important for the international transportation of oil and liquid gas, has practically come to a standstill due to the war and the threat of Iranian attacks. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that the government in Washington is expected to announce as early as this week that several countries have agreed to form a coalition to escort ships through the strait. The US and potential coalition countries are still discussing whether these missions should begin before or after the end of the war, the newspaper reported.

US President Donald Trump, pictured here on his return to the White House on Sunday evening, is building up pressure on the Nato states. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

In the eight-minute conversation with the "Financial Times", Trump also mentioned China. Like Europe - and unlike the USA - the People's Republic is heavily dependent on oil from the Gulf region, Trump was quoted as saying. In reality, however, the Europeans only purchase a fraction of the oil that China imports from this region of the world. According to the newspaper, Trump said that he could postpone a summit meeting with President Xi Jinping planned for this month in China. It is "only appropriate that those who benefit from the Strait help to ensure that nothing bad happens there", the Republican was quoted as saying. Despite his warning to Nato, he was pessimistic that the allies would listen to his appeals.

"We didn't have to help them in Ukraine. Ukraine is thousands of kilometers away from us. But we helped them," Trump was quoted as saying with regard to Nato. "Now we'll see if they help us. Because I've said for a long time that we'll be there for them, but they won't be there for us. And I'm not sure they will be there."

When asked by the Financial Times exactly what help he expected, Trump replied: "Whatever it takes." He added that the allies should send minesweepers, of which Europe has many more than the USA. He also indicated that he expected help in "eliminating some malicious actors on the (Iranian) coast".

On Friday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rejected a military operation in the strait. For him, there is currently "no reason to think about securing the sea routes militarily", said the CDU chairman. Germany is not part of this war "and we don't want to be", he emphasized.

War continues

The war against Iran continues unabated for the third week. In the Iranian capital Tehran, the media reported a new wave of attacks. The online portal "Hammihan" reported that anti-aircraft fire was being used in the city center near Revolution Street. War observers following the events from abroad reported numerous explosions in several districts of the metropolis on social media.

Tehran's population has been cut off from the internet for more than two weeks. As a result, it is difficult for news to get out. On Sunday, Netblocks, an organization specializing in internet blocking, also reported the loss of connections to one of the last telecommunications networks.

Drone sets fire to fuel depot at Dubai airport - Swiss suspends flights

A drone strike in Dubai has caused a fuel depot at the airport to go up in flames. Emergency services brought the fire under control in the morning and there were no injuries, as the emirate's authorities explained on Platform X.

The airport temporarily suspended operations on the instructions of the aviation authority. This was a precautionary measure and travelers should contact their airlines, the authorities added.

Flight operations in Dubai - normally one of the most important international hubs - are still severely restricted due to the Iran war and Tehran's counter-attacks on countries in the Gulf region. Even before the latest attack, there was no regular flight schedule.

Due to the current situation, the airline Swiss has suspended flights to and from Dubai up to and including March 28. The Lufthansa Group, to which Swiss also belongs, had extended the suspension of its flights from March 16 to March 28; previously, flights had been canceled up to and including March 15.