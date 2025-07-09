At private fundraisers in 2024, Donald Trump boasted that he had threatened Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping with bomb attacks on Moscow and Beijing in the event of a conflict. The audio recordings are now available.

Trump said he warned Putin of a Ukraine war with the "destruction of Moscow".

According to the tape, he threatened Xi Jinping with the same consequences if he attacked Taiwan. Show more

"I said to Putin: If you invade Ukraine, I will bomb Moscow to the ground." Donald Trump boasts with these words on a leaked audio recording published by CNN. The recording apparently comes from a private meeting with donors in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

In the recording, Trump, now President of the United States again, describes how he tried to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine with the prospect of massive retaliation. "I'm telling you, I had no choice," Trump continues.

He also struck a similar tone with China's President Xi Jinping. Should China attack Taiwan, he had threatened to retaliate against Beijing. "He thought I was crazy," Trump says on the recording. "But we never had a problem."

"You just have to have the courage to ask"

Trump argues that even the impression of a certain unpredictability is enough to scare off opponents: "If they think I'm five or ten percent serious, that's often enough." His strategy is therefore based on deliberate uncertainty - a tactic he already emphasized during his first term in office.

The White House would not officially comment on the authenticity or context of the recording when asked by US media. However, the statements are likely to provoke discussion - both domestically and internationally.

Trump is at least as brash as his threats when it comes to fundraising. In one anecdote, he recounts how a supporter initially offered one million dollars for a lunch with him - and ultimately transferred 25 million. "You just have to have the courage to ask," Trump explains with a laugh. He told his Jewish friends that he wanted them to "finally vote Republican".

The Trump team has so far remained silent on the authenticity and context of the recordings. One thing is clear: the tapes provide fodder for opponents and supporters alike.