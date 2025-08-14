Elon Musk's AI calls him Washington's biggest criminal - and Donald Trump, of all people, calls the National Guard to the capital to fight crime. The president threatens that the same fate will befall other democratically governed cities. He has experience with this.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump describes Washington DC as a "dystopian hellhole" and calls the National Guard to the capital.

Trump threatens other cities that are democratically governed like Washington with similar measures. Namely Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Baltimore and Oakland.

These are the statistics and this is the background.

Democrats brand a "power grab based on pure lies" - and file lawsuits against the president.

When asked, Elon Musk's AI Grok named Trump, of all people, as Washington's biggest criminal with 34 felonies. Show more

"Our capital has been taken over by violent gangs, bloodthirsty criminals and marauding mobs of wild youths, drugged up maniacs and homeless people," said Donald Trump on August 11 in Washington DC.

He continued: "Caravans of masked youths are rampaging through the streets. They're on quads and motorcycles. They travel pretty well." Late-night host Seth Meyers summarizes: The 79-year-old describes the capital as a "dystopian hellhole out of a steampunk novella."

CNN fades in figures from the local police department during Trump's speech. Compared to the previous year, the murder rate has fallen by 12 percent. Sexual assault: down 49 percent. Armed assaults: down 20 percent. And robbery: down 28 percent.

"Who do you believe?"

The number of violent crimes fell by 35 percent between 2023 and 2024 and by 26 percent between 2024 and 2025. "Who do you believe?" asks Meyers on his "Late Night" show: "the statistics nerds from CNN or the guy who says we can cut drug prices by 1,500 percent?"

But even if Trump presents completely different figures ...

Murder rate in Washington DC in 2024 according to Donald Trump. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

... than the Council on Criminal Justice...

Murder rate in Washington DC between 2018 and 2025 according to the Council on Criminal Justice. Screenshot Council on Criminal Justice

.... the President has the right to put the local police under his Attorney General and deploy the National Guard: Washington DC just isn't a state. It is striking that he justifies this with false figures - including for the crimes of theft and carjacking.

But even if the trend in violent crime is going in the right direction, some of the local police will not be unhappy to receive reinforcements in the fight against crime: "The whole city could benefit from these federal resources," says Tom Manger, former head of the U.S. Capitol Police, to MSNBC.

Trump threatens: "It will continue"

On the other hand, the question remains as to why Trump did not call out the National Guard on January 6, 2021, when the Capitol was stormed. His threats against other US cities also suggest that there are political motives behind his move.

"[Washington] will be so safe that it will be an example. And then we'll look at other cities," Trump said. "It's going to go further. We're going to start very strong with D.C. and we're going to clean it up very quickly." The New Yorker mentions his native city, Los Angeles, Chicago, Baltimore and Oakland by name.

The situation there is similar to that in Washington: the Democratic mayors of these cities are seeing falling crime rates and see Trump's threat as pure provocation. The whole thing is reminiscent of the National Guard's invasion of Los Angeles in June, ostensibly to secure ICE operations.

Who and what makes Trump angry

The state of Illinois with Chicago is a particular thorn in Trump's side: the Democratic stronghold is home to the very Democrats who fled Texas to prevent a redistricting there. JB Pritzker has threatened to do the same: The Illinois governor is rumored to be running for president in 2028.

This is not the only reason why Trump is tempted to make disparaging remarks about Pritzker's family circumstances and his weight on August 11. His administration is annoyed that Pritzker introduced bail in 2023, but no money has to be deposited. Crime has not risen despite the relaxation, according to Time.

🚨BREAKING: Trump just attacked Gov. JB Pritzker, falsely claiming his family “threw him out of the business,” and sneering that Pritzker “wants to be president” but might win now that he’s lost some weight.



Trump is scared shit of Pritzker because he knows he’s a REAL leader. pic.twitter.com/mVvd3snW2z — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 11, 2025

The magazine also writes that the crime rate in Chicago has fallen by 15 percent since 2023, that the number of murders in New York and Los Angeles is falling and that Oakland in California and Baltimore have also recorded fewer crimes.

Musk AI: Trump is the biggest criminal

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Governor Wes Moore spoke in a joint statement of a "power grab based on pure lies about our communities". What the city has in common with Washington is that there has been progress in public safety, even though Trump is cutting federal aid.

California Governor Gavin Newsom believes that the president is only fabricating the crises in order to deploy the National Guard - and has therefore sued the White House. Initial hearings on the case have been underway since this week, according to CNN.

Soldiers in Los Angeles take action against demonstrators National Guard soldiers use tear gas against demonstrators. Image: dpa The National Guard protects a federal prison in Los Angeles. Image: dpa Security forces also use tear gas. Image: dpa Soldiers in Los Angeles take action against demonstrators National Guard soldiers use tear gas against demonstrators. Image: dpa The National Guard protects a federal prison in Los Angeles. Image: dpa Security forces also use tear gas. Image: dpa

On the other hand, Trump has experience with the use of the National Guard: it was also deployed at the George Floyd protests in 2020, but this is also legally controversial. Then as now, Trump wants to make a name for himself as someone who actively takes action in matters of public safety.

In Washington, the 800 National Guardsmen arrested 23 people for various offenses on the first night. Not among them is the capital's biggest criminal, who was asked about by X-user Elon Musk's artificial intelligence Grok. He replied that Donald Trump was "the most notorious criminal" with 34 offenses.

