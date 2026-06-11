U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa
Keystone
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to seize the island of Kharg, which is vital to Iran’s oil industry. Sometime in the not-too-distant future, the US will take over the island and other oil infrastructure points and gain “complete control” over Iran’s oil and gas markets, the Republican wrote on the Truth Social platform, while also announcing heavy attacks on Iran for that night.