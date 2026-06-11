U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to seize the island of Charg, which is vital to Iran’s oil industry. Sometime in the not-too-distant future, the US will take over the island and other key oil infrastructure sites and gain “complete control” over Iran’s oil and gas markets, the Republican wrote on the Truth Social platform, while also announcing heavy attacks on Iran for that night.

In a phone call with the US broadcaster Fox News, Trump spoke of “larger” and “more powerful” bombings to come. At the same time, he said he did not want ground troops in the country—but then also mentioned that, theoretically, a small group could be sent. Iran is finished, he said.

With this, the U.S. government is increasing pressure on Iran amid stalled talks regarding a potential framework agreement to end the war. The agreement would initially entail in-depth negotiations. Although a ceasefire is in effect, there have been fierce attacks in recent days. Over the weekend, Iran and Israel exchanged fire; on the night of Wednesday into Thursday, Iran and the U.S. attacked each other.

Iran’s most important oil port is located on the island of Kharg in the Persian Gulf. Nearly all of the Islamic Republic’s oil exports are handled there. It is therefore of great strategic importance.