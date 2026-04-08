ARCHIVE - US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House before signing an executive order in Washington. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa (archive image) Keystone

US President Donald Trump is threatening countries that supply Iran with weapons with punitive tariffs of 50 percent. A corresponding tariff should apply with immediate effect to all goods sold to the USA, he wrote on his Truth Social platform. This would apply immediately and without exception.

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"No uranium enrichment"

Trump also announced a complete halt to uranium enrichment in Iran. "There will be no uranium enrichment", he wrote on the platform. The USA wanted to eliminate nuclear residues together with Tehran; "all deeply buried nuclear 'dust' will be dug up and removed", Trump said. This would be under strict satellite surveillance and "nothing has been touched" since the attack.

Trump speaks of political change

He claimed that the country had undergone a "very productive regime change". At the same time, he held out the prospect of Washington and Tehran moving closer together. The USA will "work closely with Iran" and talk about easing tariffs and sanctions.

"Many of the 15 points have already been agreed", Trump wrote on Truth Social. It initially remained unclear what these points referred to. Iran had previously presented its own ten-point plan for a possible agreement, while demands for further concessions were known from Washington.