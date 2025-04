5.49 am

72% of Swiss people supported Ukraine in the war against Russia, according to a survey published in the "Tribune de Genève" and "24 Heures". Only 5 percent expressed their sympathy for Russia, while 22 percent did not want to choose a side.

Women and French speakers were slightly more pro-Ukrainian. SVP supporters were the most pro-Russia at 12%. For other parties, the proportion was less than 2 percent. The most pro-Russian are 18 to 35-year-olds. Over 80 percent of pensioners supported Ukraine. The survey included 35,132 participants.