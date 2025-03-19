Tuesday, April 15, 2025, 3:16 a.m.

The Ukrainian armed forces say they have already destroyed thousands of Russian military vehicles since the beginning of the year. "Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost 11,583 vehicles and special equipment," wrote army chief Olexandr Syrskyj on Telegram. Destroying the enemy's logistics is one of the main tasks of the Ukrainian armed forces. "In total, more than 35,000 units of enemy vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of 2024."

The commander of the Ukrainian armed forces also added a video to the statement showing the destruction of various types of Russian military vehicles - including tanks - by drones. Syrskyj claims that these attacks have prevented hundreds of thousands of tons of ammunition, equipment and fuel from reaching Russian troops along the front lines in Ukraine. His claims could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi (left) with army chief Olexandr Syrskyi at the handover of missiles for drones to the Ukrainian army. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Sergey Dolzhenko

In recent months, the Russian armed forces have increasingly resorted to attacking Ukrainian positions with waves of soldiers supported only by artillery.