"When you start a war, you have to know that you can win it"
Donald Trump actually accuses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of starting the war.
5.49 am
Majority of Swiss support Ukraine
72% of Swiss people supported Ukraine in the war against Russia, according to a survey published in the "Tribune de Genève" and "24 Heures". Only 5 percent expressed their sympathy for Russia, while 22 percent did not want to choose a side.
Women and French speakers were slightly more pro-Ukrainian. SVP supporters were the most pro-Russia at 12%. For other parties, the proportion was less than 2 percent. The most pro-Russian are 18 to 35-year-olds. Over 80 percent of pensioners supported Ukraine. The survey included 35,132 participants.
4.09 am
Ukrainian drones attack Kursk
According to Russia, the western Russian city of Kursk was attacked by Ukrainian combat drones during the night. At least one person was killed and nine injured, the state agency Tass reported, citing the local military authorities. Several buildings were set on fire during the attack, including a garage with an ambulance. The information could not be independently verified.
In recent months, Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian cities with missiles and combat drones. At the weekend, at least 34 people died in a Russian missile attack in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. A few days earlier, the major cities of Kiev and Kharkiv had been targets of Russian combat drones.
Tuesday, April 15, 2025, 3:16 a.m.
Kiev fights supplies for Russia's army
The Ukrainian armed forces say they have already destroyed thousands of Russian military vehicles since the beginning of the year. "Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost 11,583 vehicles and special equipment," wrote army chief Olexandr Syrskyj on Telegram. Destroying the enemy's logistics is one of the main tasks of the Ukrainian armed forces. "In total, more than 35,000 units of enemy vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of 2024."
The commander of the Ukrainian armed forces also added a video to the statement showing the destruction of various types of Russian military vehicles - including tanks - by drones. Syrskyj claims that these attacks have prevented hundreds of thousands of tons of ammunition, equipment and fuel from reaching Russian troops along the front lines in Ukraine. His claims could not be independently verified.
In recent months, the Russian armed forces have increasingly resorted to attacking Ukrainian positions with waves of soldiers supported only by artillery.