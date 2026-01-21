Trump's trip to Davos is not only his first trip abroad in 2026, it is also his first since October 2025.
Back then, the US President made a series of international visits: On 13 October, he visited Israel and Egypt to finalize his peace plan in the Gaza war.
After a stopover back in the USA in Palm Beach, Florida, he then traveled to Qatar, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea for state visits from 25 to 30 October.
Since then, Trump has made no further trips abroad. Instead, he limited himself to appointments within the USA - traveling most frequently from Washington D.C. to Palm Beach, where his luxury club Mar-a-Lago is located.
Trump already came to the WEF in 2018 and 2020
In addition to his appearance in Davos, only two other trips abroad have been announced for 2026: In April, Trump plans to travel to China to meet President Xi Jinping. He is also scheduled to attend a G7 meeting in Paris in June.
Trump has already visited the WEF twice. Once in 2018 and once in 2020. In 2025, he joined in via video just a few days after his inauguration.