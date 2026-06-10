His time in office has been characterized by constant media fire: Trump, Trump, Trump everywhere. But ahead of his 80th birthday, the president is rather reserved. He now has more than just one problem.

No time? blue News summarizes for you He wanted to be the most powerful US president of all time - but around 500 days after moving into the White House, Donald Trump is fighting on several fronts - with little chance of success at the moment.

The war on Iran, which he ordered, is turning into a political nightmare for the USA.

Allies are openly opposing it.

Resistance is growing in Trump's Republican Party.

Observers are getting the impression that Trump's power is dwindling rapidly even before the important mid-term elections in November.

What is going on with Donald Trump? In the weeks leading up to his 80th birthday this Sunday, the US president has been conspicuously - conspicuously quiet. In his second term of office, the White House schedule has so far been plastered with public appearances in which he speaks at length into the cameras and microphones and digresses into monologues. However, a lot is currently happening behind closed doors in the White House. Things are not going well for the US President: the mountain of problems is growing. His birthday is supposed to be a celebration of superlatives for him, including cage fights in front of the White House. Is Trump slipping out of power?

No new wars was Trump's motto - before the election

Since the beginning of his term in office around a year and a half ago, the Republican has wanted to go down in the history books as a president of peace. He already saw himself adorned with the Nobel Peace Prize. No new wars was a central slogan of his campaign in 2024, with which he rallied supporters of the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement. Now Trump speaks differently. He recently denied that he had promised not to spark any new conflicts outside the USA. Peace through strength is the motto at the Pentagon, which Trump has had renamed the War Department. Trump's course seems erratic in many places.

The US president now seems to be cutting his teeth on the USA's role as a mediator in the Ukraine war. During the election campaign, he emphasized that he could end the carnage within a day. However, the war in Ukraine is no longer the issue in the Oval Office. Because Trump is in the middle of a war of his own.

Will the Iran deal happen or not?

Trump is unable to cut the knot on the Iran war. The USA and Israel began fighting on February 28. Since then, the Republican has emphasized the military successes, but the strategic blockade of ships in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran caused him great distress. He even asked NATO allies for help in securing the strait, which is important for the oil trade - but his insistence did not bring the desired success.

The US government was also inconsistent in explaining the aim of the war. This led to confusion in the public perception. It seemed as if the Trump administration was going deeper and deeper into a hedge full of thorns. The media also reported discord between the war partners Israel and the USA. Trump called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show moderation, but Israel's attacks continued, particularly in the second theater of war in Lebanon. The "Washington Post" writes of a break in a previously firm alliance.

According to the US government, the Iran war was supposed to last four to six weeks at the beginning. Now it will soon be four months. Trump has repeatedly nurtured hopes that he could soon reach an agreement with Iran. He even recently wrote in the style of a kind of live blog that he would go into the Situation Room - the White House command room - and make a decision. But that never came. Trump kept naming other days on which a decision could be made.

This is all dangerous for Trump: his popularity ratings have been poor for some time anyway. Many Americans are tired of war, while the US government constantly invokes the warrior ethos.

More and more open resistance in Congress

Perhaps the greatest danger for Trump at the moment is not lurking abroad, but at home. And that has to do with the US Congress in Washington: even from within his own ranks, the Republican is coming under increasing pressure to end the Iran war quickly. And not only in this conflict. The House of Representatives recently passed a Democratic package on aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia with many Republican votes, thereby also making a clear commitment to the NATO alliance. This could be an attempt - should the bill be presented to Trump for his signature in the Oval Office - to force a commitment to the defense alliance from the President following his scolding of NATO for what he sees as insufficient aid in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump recently had to row back with the idea of a state fund for alleged victims of the justice system. Critics suspected that this was a reward instrument for Trump loyalists like the attackers during the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, who wanted to prevent the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden. The resentment was so great, even among Republicans, that Trump apparently saw no other option than to withdraw the fund.

Weeks ago, a reporter in the White House asked Trump whether he was losing control of the Senate. The answer: "I don't know."

Midterms: Will Republicans lose their slim majority?

The clock is ticking for Trump. On November 3, America votes on numerous seats in the US Congress. Trump's Republicans could lose their majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The "Washington Post" emphasizes that the losses could be greater if the Iran war continues and fuel prices continue to rise. If Trump can no longer rely on his party's majorities in Congress, it will become increasingly difficult for him to push through his policies.