Trump threatens sanctions on Iranian oil. Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa

The tone between the USA and Iran is becoming harsher: new US sanctions against oil deals with Tehran threaten not only to paralyze the Iranian energy sector - but also to block the path to new nuclear negotiations.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump announces new US sanctions against buyers of Iranian oil.

This announcement particularly affects China as the main buyer and massively increases pressure on Tehran.

A planned meeting to resume nuclear negotiations was postponed at short notice.

The new sanctions and Trump's aggressive rhetoric are making a return to the Vienna nuclear agreement more difficult and are further exacerbating tensions between Washington and Tehran. Show more

Iran's foreign office spokesperson Ismail Baghai reacted promptly: the sanctions are a provocation and the country reserves the right to take action. The announcement from Tehran is no coincidence. The country is in a permanent economic crisis anyway, and many hopes were pinned on an agreement in the nuclear dispute with Washington.

Talks postponed - coincidence or calculation?

But it is precisely these negotiations that are now faltering. A meeting scheduled for Saturday in Rome between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was postponed at short notice - officially for "logistical reasons", according to mediator Oman. However, doubts about the official version are growing in Tehran.

Iranian media and diplomats suspect that internal squabbles within the US government and disagreements over the negotiating framework are the real causes. According to the pro-government portal "Iran Nuances", there is growing skepticism in Tehran as to how serious Washington really is about a new deal.

BREAKING: Trump appears to have just cut off ALL Trade and business with China.



Trump says any country that buys oil from Iran will not be allowed to do business with U.S. China imports approximately 90% of Iran's oil exports. pic.twitter.com/LthhaXBb7P — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 1, 2025

Trump's new sanctions could be devastating for Iran: if the US succeeds in deterring further customers, there is a risk of a massive slump in the already ailing oil industry - an economic catastrophe. The US Treasury Department had already imposed new sanctions on Wednesday against companies in the UAE, Turkey and Iran that are allegedly involved in the oil business with Tehran.

Nuclear deal déjà vu

As a reminder, the so-called Vienna nuclear deal was concluded under Barack Obama in 2015. Iran promised to restrict its nuclear program. However, Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and imposed new sanctions. Since then, mistrust has been growing - and with the new punitive measures, the dream of a return to the agreement is likely to recede even further into the distance.

Trump still wants a new agreement - on his terms. And he is openly threatening military strikes if Tehran does not give in. The escalation spiral continues - with an uncertain outcome.