Donald Trump has been in office for a month: so much has happened in these four weeks that it's hard to keep track. Here is a classification in five points so that you can still see clearly.

Philipp Dahm

You have to give Donald Trump credit for one thing after his first month in office: He is shaking up politics. With a large number of decrees, he is having an impact both internally and externally. We have divided the measures into five categories to help you keep track.

There are two fundamental aspects: firstly, Trump is relying on the Madman strategy, which makes him appear unpredictable and potentially dangerous. Secondly, his administration is relying on the public finding it difficult to keep up with the pace of his many decisions: There is a system to the sensory overload.

Migration

Migration was a key issue in Trump's election campaign. This is probably not the only reason why Trump has repeatedly spoken of an "invasion" - he is also likely to use the term because it gives him more leeway with regard to the security agencies: If there is a threat of invasion, virtually all means are permitted.

What is the situation now in terms of deportations? Under Biden, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency responsible detained an average of 310 people per day in 2024. Under Trump, this figure rose to an average of 810 arrests between January 23 and February 4. The problem: the deportation prisons are now reaching their capacity limits.

Measures in a nutshell Trump declares a state of emergency on the border with Mexico and sends 5,000 soldiers there.

Trump issues a freeze on the admission of refugees .

The US government sets up a deportation camp for 30,000 people at the Guantánamo Bay base in Cuba.

Trump revokes the place of birth principle , which grants citizenship to those born in the USA.

Countries such as Panama, El Salvador and Costa Rica offer to take in people from the USA who are to be deported. Show more

Foreign policy

Trump's foreign policy initiatives have probably caused the biggest stir, with Uncle Sam targeting his allies rather than his opponents. This can be seen in Trump's favorite tool on the international stage: tariffs.

Donald Trump signs a decree in the White House on February 8 in the presence of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (left) and Secretary of Commerce-designate Howard Lutnick. KEYSTONE

While Washington is threatening its neighbors Canada and Mexico, as well as Europe, with tariffs of 25 percent, China is getting off relatively lightly with 10 percent. However, a planned reduction in the duty-free rate for parcels from China had to be put on hold. It is therefore still at a value of 800 dollars.

Measures in a nutshell Trump urges Canada to become the 51st state to join the USA.

Trump threatens Panama to take over the canal because China is allegedly exerting too much influence.

Trump wants to buy the island of Greenland from NATO partner Denmark and does not rule out military coercion.

Trump proposes an ethnic cleansing of the Gaza Strip to turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East".

Trump lifts US sanctions against radical settlers from Israel.

Trump orders the US withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) due to its actions during the pandemic.

Trump makes concessions to Russia without consulting Ukraine and without receiving anything in return.

Trump has the Gulf of Mexico renamed the Gulf of America and Mount Denali renamed Mount McKinley. Show more

Revision and culture war

First, Trump rows back: no sooner has he moved into the White House than he rescinds 78 of his predecessor's decrees. After Joe Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, the 78-year-old withdraws from the treaty, as he did in his first term of office. Trump also repealed the suspension of the death penalty, which his predecessor had decided on.

This also applies to the state protection of individuals such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or his former advisor John Bolton: because they have criticized Trump, they now have to take care of their own security. Iran has threatened them with retaliation for the US assassination attempt on commander Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

On February 5, Trump signed a decree in Washington banning women who used to be men from women's sports. KEYSTONE

Trump not only pardons those who were distributed after the storming of the Capitol, but is now also launching investigations into those who investigated the events of January 6, 2021. The fight against "woke" plays a central role in his domestic policy: he has declared war on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) agenda.

Measures in a nutshell Trump is not only banning authorities from DEI measures , but is also taking action against civil servants who have been involved in this area. From now on, the merit principle will apply.

Trump reinstates the Global Gag Rule : Anyone who receives money from the USA is not allowed to educate people about abortion or contraception.

The US government now only recognizes female or male sex .

Trump lifts the ban on disposable straws .

Trump bans government activities or mentions related to Martin Luther King Jr. Day , Black History Month, Juneteenth, LGBTQ Pride Month and Holocaust Remembrance Day.

References to climate change are erased from public communication.

Trump pardons radical anti-abortion activists. Show more

Bureaucracy

The USA is weighed down by a mountain of debt that currently weighs around 36.5 trillion dollars: Servicing the interest is a heavy burden on the budget. Trump therefore wants to make the state leaner and is relying on Elon Musk's DOGE efficiency department to clean up the bureaucracy.

Protest against Trump's measures on February 17 in San Francisco, California. KEYSTONE

Public servants are offered a severance package in exchange for their departure - or they are fired directly by Musk's team. Sometimes, however, the team does not even know what it is doing when it dismisses those responsible for the security of the nuclear arsenal, for example. Hasty attempts are then made to rehire the experts.

It is also questionable whether it is really just about efficiency - or whether a restructuring is taking place, as envisaged by Project 2025. The conservative initiative wants to give the president more power and also fill expert positions, such as at the weather service, with people who are loyal to the party line. Many of the authors of the plan now hold high offices and posts.

Measures in brief Trump establishes the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE ), which reports directly to him and is headed by Elon Musk.

Doge wants to cut the number of employees at the development agency USAID from over 10,000 to 300.

Elon Musk wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau , which protects consumers from being ripped off.

Trump wants to dissolve the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA ).

Trump plans to abolish the Department of Education and leave this area to the states. Show more

Corruption

Anyone who wanted to get in good with Trump during his first term of office could - for example - rent an entire floor in one of his hotels for a month to make themselves popular. In his second term, the New Yorker is active in many more sectors, which makes him corruptible.

For example, a financially powerful state or actor could buy into his Trump Media & Technology Group and threaten to sell off the shares of the truth-social company in order to lower the share price if Trump doesn't parry. This also applies to Trump's crypto investments, with which he has made a lot of money.

Little control: Elon Musk with son X Æ A-Xii at a press conference with Trump at the White House on February 11. KEYSTONE

It is also problematic that Elon Musk is taking action against authorities investigating his companies. And the planned closure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is linked to Musk's plan to convert his Platform X into a payment service. What's more, he is gaining access to all kinds of data while at the same time running billions in contracts with the state.

Measures in a nutshell Trump suspends the ban on bribing foreign officials because US companies are said to be at a disadvantage as a result.

Trump sets up a working group to draw up new rules for trading cryptocurrencies .

The Iron Dome for America : Trump wants to build a missile defense shield that needs satellites, which Musk could provide.

Trump wants to fire FBI agents who were involved in investigations against him. Show more

One thing you have to give Trump's administration credit for: it has not been lazy since January 20. A lot has happened, but the last thing to mention is what hasn't happened: inflation was higher than expected in January and, at three percent, higher than it has been for six months. Eggs in particular are becoming increasingly expensive due to bird flu. During the election campaign, Trump had promised to reduce the cost of living immediately.

