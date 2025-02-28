Attorney General Pam Bondi swore in Kash Patel as FBI director on February 21. Days later, she sent him a letter complaining about his agency. KEYSTONE

According to FBI documents, Trump flew with Jeffrey Epstein several times. Attorney General Bondi accuses the FBI of withholding further files. Media consider the dispute to be a staging.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi has released flight logs on Jeffrey Epstein that include Donald Trump as a passenger on seven flights.

Bondi accuses the FBI of not disclosing all relevant documents. FBI Director Kash Patel blames employees of the agency in New York.

An anonymous source describes the affair as orchestrated in order to discredit the FBI in New York and dismiss unpopular officials.

The FBI has incurred his wrath with the Capitol Storm investigation and other investigations into Trump. Show more

Attorney General Pam Bondi, appointed by President Trump, has had previously secret documents on the Jeffrey Epstein abuse scandal released. Among them are flight logs in which a particularly prominent name can be found: Donald Trump. The president flew with Epstein seven times - long before his first term in office, reports the US magazine "People".

Trump's first flight with Epstein dates back to October 11, 1993. The following year, his then wife, daughter Tiffany and a nanny were also on board - on two flights that took place on May 15. According to the passenger list, Jeffrey Epstein was on board all three of these trips, and on October 11, 1993, possibly also his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is believed to be behind the abbreviation GM.

The fact that Trump is mentioned on flight lists in which Epstein's name is also listed is not proof of any wrongdoing, emphasizes "People".

Trump will release the Epstein Files right after he releases those tax returns. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/vXmcMK9bsH — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 27, 2025

Little new in the published Epstein files

The release of these documents came a day after Bondi announced in an interview with Fox News that the Justice Department would release the flight logs and names of people connected to Epstein.

"There will be a lot of flight logs, a lot of names and a lot of information," Bondi said. "But it's pretty sick what this man did along with his co-defendant." However, there was little that was really new among the documents, according to various US media outlets. Much of it has been known for a long time, writes the New York Times, for example.

The documents did not offer the sensation that Bondi had previously promised the public. The Attorney General has now written a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, who was also appointed by Trump. In it, she complains that she was misled. "I have repeatedly asked if these are all the documents I requested, and I have been repeatedly assured by the FBI that we have received all the documents," the Miami Herald quotes Pam Bondi as saying.

Bondi: FBI withholding documents

The FBI field office in New York has thousands of additional pages of documents relating to the investigation and the charges against Jeffrey Epstein. "Despite my repeated requests, the FBI has never disclosed the existence of these files," the Attorney General continued.

In her letter, she called on the FBI to hand over all unpublished material on Epstein that exists by 8 a.m. local time today, Friday. And it should also be investigated immediately why her request has not yet been complied with.

According to the Miami Herald, Kash Patel responded to the letter by accusing unnamed FBI employees in New York of withholding the documents.

Staged purge of the FBI?

The newspaper then quotes an anonymous source close to the FBI as saying that this document affair was staged. The aim was to discredit the FBI office in New York and dismiss unpopular people.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) incurred Trump's wrath when it investigated his role in the Capitol storm and launched further investigations into the president. Shortly after his inauguration, reports emerged that the new administration wanted to carry out far-reaching purges at the FBI and draw up lists of agents to be fired.

Jeffrey Epstein

In 2019, Epstein, who was charged with human trafficking, died by suicide in a New York City prison. Prior to his arrest, he had ties to high-profile figures such as Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Trump. Neither Clinton nor Trump have been accused of any wrongdoing. Trump said he once considered Epstein a "great guy" but they later had a falling out.

Epstein was accused of trafficking girls as young as 14, according to a federal indictment. He was facing a 45-year prison sentence. Previously, in 2008, Epstein confessed to soliciting a person under the age of 18 into prostitution and spent just over a year in prison. Maxwell, Epstein's co-conspirator, was convicted of human trafficking in 2022 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.