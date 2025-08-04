Donald Trump's deadline for Kremlin chief Putin is approaching. Image: Pavel Bednyakov/AP/Pool via AP/dpa (Archivbild)

A significant moment in the Ukraine war is looming this week: The deadline that US President Donald Trump has set the Kremlin for a peace solution is approaching. However, it is just as possible that the ultimatum will simply fizzle out without effect.

Donald Trump's ultimatum for Putin is getting closer: this week could see a significant moment in the Ukraine war.

The US President has threatened Russia with severe economic sanctions if the bloodshed is not stopped.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet in Moscow in the middle of the week. Show more

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected in Moscow in the middle of the week, shortly before the deadline set by his boss for Kremlin boss Putin. If Russia does not stop the bloodshed, there is a threat of severe economic sanctions and additional sanctions for countries that buy Russian oil, such as China and India, according to Washington.

Trump's previous promises, threats and flattery in his dealings with Putin have not yet yielded any results. It remains difficult to find a way out of the diplomatic impasse. Meanwhile, Ukraine is losing more and more territory on the war front, but there are no signs of an imminent collapse of its defense capabilities.

"They've asked for a meeting, so we'll see what happens"

Witkoff is expected to land in the Russian capital on Wednesday or Thursday following his trip to Israel and the Gaza Strip, according to Trump. "They would like to see (Witkoff)," Trump said of the Russians on Sunday. "They've asked for a meeting, so we'll see what happens."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that they were looking forward to a meeting with the US special envoy. "We are always glad to see Mr. Witkoff in Moscow," he said. "We consider (talks with Witkoff) important, substantive and very useful."

"They are smart guys"

In recent weeks, Trump has become increasingly annoyed by Putin's refusal to comply with his demands to stop the Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities. However, the US President himself does not seem so sure that sanctions against Moscow would work. Russia has proven to be "pretty good at getting around sanctions", Trump admitted. "They are cunning guys", he also said about the Russians.

The Kremlin itself emphasizes that the international sanctions imposed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have only had a limited effect.

Trump moves two American nuclear submarines "closer to Russia"

Ukraine insists that the sanctions have certainly hurt the Russian war machine. Kiev is therefore urging its Western allies to tighten the punitive measures. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the USA and the EU to impose stricter secondary sanctions against Moscow's energy, trade and banking sectors. This refers to measures against third countries, companies or individuals that continue to do business with Russia.

However, secondary sanctions also complicate US relations with China and India, which are accused of keeping the Kremlin's war machine running financially by buying Russian oil. In the meantime, Trump has probably realized that it is more difficult to stop the war than he might have imagined. Before taking office in January, he had declared with conviction that he could broker an end to the war within 24 hours. In the meantime, however, senior members of the US government are warning that Washington could withdraw if there is no progress in the peace efforts.

In fact, the diplomatic atmosphere has become even more heated as Trump's term draws to a close.

Just last Friday, Putin announced that a series of the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile would be put into service. The Russian head of state praised the missile's capabilities and explained that its multiple warheads, which travel at speeds of up to ten times the speed of sound, could not be intercepted. They are so powerful that the use of several of the warheads in a conventional attack could be just as devastating as a nuclear attack.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also warned that the war in Ukraine could drive Russia and the USA into an armed conflict. In response, Trump had two American nuclear submarines moved "closer to Russia" and justified this with Medvedev's "highly provocative statements".