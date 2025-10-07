Quiet optimism: talks on Trump plan continue - Gallery According to Arab reports, Israel continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip on Monday. (archive picture) Image: dpa Talks on Trump's peace plan continue today in Sharm el-Sheikh. (archive picture) Image: dpa Trump is optimistic that the talks will be positive. Image: dpa Two years ago, Islamist terrorists attacked Israel. (archive picture) Image: dpa Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is continuing his mediation trip today. Image: dpa The talks in Egypt will initially focus on the release of the remaining 48 hostages in return for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. (archive picture) Image: dpa The UN is ready to increase its aid again. (archive picture) Image: dpa Quiet optimism: talks on Trump plan continue - Gallery According to Arab reports, Israel continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip on Monday. (archive picture) Image: dpa Talks on Trump's peace plan continue today in Sharm el-Sheikh. (archive picture) Image: dpa Trump is optimistic that the talks will be positive. Image: dpa Two years ago, Islamist terrorists attacked Israel. (archive picture) Image: dpa Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is continuing his mediation trip today. Image: dpa The talks in Egypt will initially focus on the release of the remaining 48 hostages in return for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. (archive picture) Image: dpa The UN is ready to increase its aid again. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The atmosphere at the first round of talks was positive, according to media reports. The focus is likely to have been on the release of the hostages. Trump is confident ahead of the second round.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two years after the Hamas massacre in Israel, talks on a ceasefire and prisoner exchange are underway in Egypt.

Trump is optimistic, while Israel continues to attack.

UN, UK and Germany support and call for humanitarian aid and peace. Show more

Two years after the massacre by Islamist terrorists in Israel, hopes for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are growing. Following the start of talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that his peace plan could soon be implemented. "We have made tremendous progress," said the Republican in Washington. Arab media reported that the first round of talks ended on Tuesday night in a "positive atmosphere".

The talks, which could last several more days, are to continue today. Details about the content of the talks were not initially disclosed.

Meanwhile, according to Arab reports, Israel continued its attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday despite the talks. At least ten Palestinians were killed, reported the broadcaster Al Jazeera. Following the partial agreement of the Islamist Hamas to his plan, Trump had called on Israel on Friday to immediately stop bombing the Gaza Strip so that the hostages held by Hamas in the coastal area could be freed safely and quickly.

Focus on the release of hostages

On Monday, a Hamas delegation met with mediators from Qatar and Egypt. Talks involving the USA and representatives of Israel were also planned. The initial focus was to be on the release of the remaining 48 hostages in return for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. According to Israeli information, only 20 of the 48 hostages are still alive.

The British broadcaster BBC, citing Palestinian and Egyptian officials, reported that the talks were focused on "laying the groundwork" for a possible exchange in which all Israeli hostages would be released in return for a number of Palestinian prisoners.

Similarly, the state-affiliated Egyptian television station Al-Kahira News reported that the delegations would "discuss preparing the framework for the release of detainees and prisoners" in line with the US plan. Egyptian and Qatari mediators were working with both sides to create a mechanism for the exchange. It went on to say that there was an atmosphere of "complete secrecy" regarding the details of the negotiations.

Other issues, including the disarmament of Hamas and an Israeli troop withdrawal from the coastal strip, are still controversial. Israel had already signaled its agreement to the plan and Hamas agreed to parts of it.

Trump: "Everyone wants it to happen"

Trump justified his optimism for an imminent agreement by saying that everyone wanted to conclude this deal. There is no country that opposes it. "Everybody wants it to happen - even, I think, Hamas," said Trump. He had spoken to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is strongly in favor of an agreement and is just as highly regarded by Hamas as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Trump explained. There had also been a "very strong signal" from Iran.

Trump has been pressing ahead with the negotiations for several days. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also emphasized that his country and the USA were determined to limit the negotiations to a few days.

Wadephul in Egypt

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also expects negotiations to proceed quickly. "We must now complete this first phase this week, at the latest at the beginning of next week," demanded Wadephul on Monday in Tel Aviv after a meeting with his colleague Gideon Saar. "That is feasible and that must be our goal." He offered Israel and the Palestinians extensive German support in implementing the Gaza peace plan.

Today, Wadephul is continuing his mediation trip against the backdrop of talks on the peace plan in Egypt. In the capital Cairo, the CDU politician wants to hold talks with Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Atti on the current negotiation situation. Wadephul had initially added a stop in Israel on Monday to his trip to the Middle East, which was originally limited to the Gulf Emirates of Qatar and Kuwait.

UN wants to increase humanitarian aid

The United Nations announced that it was prepared to increase humanitarian aid for the people in the cordoned-off coastal strip as quickly as possible. It is in contact with the mediators in Egypt. As soon as the green light is given, thousands of tons of relief supplies could be delivered via the Israeli port of Ashdod, Jordan and other locations.

Guterres and Starmer welcome Trump's plan

On the second anniversary of the massacre by Islamist terrorists, UN Secretary-General António Guterres also praised Trump's plan. The US President's latest proposal offers an opportunity that must be seized in order to end this conflict, he said. "After two years of trauma, we must choose hope. Now." He called on the parties to the conflict to end the Gaza war. "End the hostilities in Gaza, Israel and the region now," he demanded in New York.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that his country welcomed the US initiative for peace in the Middle East. The priority in the region remains unchanged - "the release of the hostages. Increased aid to Gaza. And a ceasefire that can lead to a lasting and just peace as a step towards a two-state solution. A secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state."

In a video message, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz once again called for all hostages to be released immediately. "We have great hope in the peace process."

Commemoration of the attack on Israel two years ago

In Germany, the victims of the attack on Israel two years ago are being commemorated today with flags of mourning, vigils and exhibitions. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is meeting with Jews in Leipzig.

In Israel itself, state ceremonies - in accordance with the Hebrew calendar - will not take place until October 16. For survivors of the massacre and relatives of the victims, however, there will at least be a memorial ceremony in Tel Aviv late on Tuesday evening.

On October 7, 2023, terrorists from the radical Islamic group Hamas, together with other Islamists, carried out the worst massacre in Israel's history. Around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were deported to the Gaza Strip. More than 400 visitors died at the Nova Festival near Reim in the south of the country alone.

Israel responded with a military offensive. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.