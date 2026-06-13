According to President Donald Trump, the U.S. military has killed the leader of a notorious Venezuelan gang. The Venezuelan government supported the “swift and deadly strike” against drug lord Niño Guerrero, Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social. Guerrero was the head of the Tren de Aragua gang, “one of the most bloodthirsty terrorist organizations in the world.”

Trump’s administration has designated Tren de Aragua and other organized crime groups from Latin America as foreign terrorist organizations. The Venezuelan gang is involved in drug trafficking, extortion, and human trafficking. It is now also active in other Latin American countries and the United States.

In his post, Trump did not specify where or when Guerrero was killed. The “close coordination with our friends in Venezuela” he mentioned suggests that the attack took place in the South American country.

Trump: We’re sending drug lords to hell

In his post, Trump also shared a short video that appears to show an airstrike on a house. After a projectile strikes, a fireball is initially visible, followed by thick plumes of smoke rising into the air.

Trump wrote, “The terrorists of Tren de Aragua can no longer hide in Venezuela or anywhere else.” The U.S. would “find these despicable murderers and drug lords at any time and send them to the depths of hell, where they belong.”

The U.S. Department of Justice had indicted Guerrero—whose full name is Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores—in absentia in December. A reward of $5 million was offered for his capture. At the time, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton described Guerrero as the mastermind behind the evolution of Tren de Aragua from a prison gang into an “international terrorist organization.”