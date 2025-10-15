Irritating appearance: US President Donald Trump (l.) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Yoan Valat

Donald Trump wants to force democratically governed cities into line by banning them from hosting World Cup matches if necessary. He threatens that a quick call to the head of FIFA would be enough.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In his power struggle with democratically governed US cities, President Donald Trump is using the hosting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and his close ties to FIFA as political leverage.

He could easily persuade FIFA boss Gianni Infantino to remove cities such as Boston as venues for World Cup matches, Trump said at the White House on Tuesday (local time).

The USA, Canada and Mexico will co-host the World Cup next summer (June 11 to July 19).

11 of the 16 host cities are in the USA - including Boston and Los Angeles, which is also governed by the Democrats.

The Californian city of millions made headlines around the world when Trump deployed soldiers there months ago in the first operation of its kind Show more

In doing so, the Republican once again hinted at problems with allegedly rampant crime. In this way, Trump has been trying for months to justify the deployment of National Guardsmen in major Democratic-governed US cities - against the will of the governors of the respective states who are normally responsible for this.

"... then I would call Gianni"

When asked about Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Trump said she was "radically left-wing" and damaging her own city. "If somebody was doing a bad job and I felt that the conditions (for hosting World Cup matches) were unsafe, I would call Gianni, the phenomenal head of FIFA, and I would say: <Let's move it somewhere else> and he would do it."

Infantino would probably not be enthusiastic about this, Trump added. "But he would do it without further ado. He would do it. And now is the right time to do it." The world governing body has been asked for a reaction to Trump's statements. Boston Mayor Wu said in a statement that her city was looking forward to welcoming fans from around the world.

The USA, Canada and Mexico are co-hosting the World Cup next summer (June 11 to July 19). Eleven of the 16 host cities alone are in the United States - including Boston and the West Coast metropolis of Los Angeles, which is also governed by the Democrats.

The Californian city of millions made headlines around the world when Trump deployed soldiers there months ago in the first operation of its kind - with the declared aim of repressing protests against raids by the immigration authorities ICE. This was later followed by deployments in other cities, for which National Guardsmen were also mobilized despite political resistance.

Trump has now said that he could also seek a change of venue for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles if he feels the city is "not adequately prepared". This would probably require a different procedure than for the reallocation of World Cup matches, "but we would do it".

FIFA boss maintains close ties with Trump

The choice of host cities is not in Trump's hands. The cities have signed a contract with FIFA, which would face serious problems eight months before the start of the tournament if a location were to be dropped. "It's a FIFA tournament, it's FIFA's responsibility, FIFA makes these decisions," Vice President Victor Montagliani from Canada recently said on the subject.

FIFA boss Infantino maintains close ties with Trump and - to the surprise of many observers - was also present at the recent ceremony in Egypt to sign a declaration of peace for the Middle East arranged by the US president. The Egyptian newspaper "Al-Masri al-Jum" described the Swiss as the "strangest" guest at the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, which was attended by numerous heads of state and government such as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Infantino has been appearing at important global political events for years and repeatedly emphasizes what he sees as the unifying power of football. Critics accuse him of being inappropriately close to states and governments that do not share democratic values and disregard basic human rights.