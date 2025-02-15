The new US Vice President caused irritation with his speech in Munich - shortly afterwards, AfD leader Alice Weidel met him. Sven Hoppe/dpa

On Friday, US Vice President J.D. Vance gave a speech at the Munich Security Conference. The Republican did not mince his words and launched an all-round attack on Europe.

US Vice President J.D. Vance gave a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Friday that was quite something. Vance surprised with several points. He barely spoke about the Palestinian conflict, and Ukraine was only touched on in passing.

Vance spoke much more about "threats from within". blue News provides you with an overview.

Migration as the "biggest problem"

Gobsmacking stuff. Vance has the nerve to lecture us Europeans on democracy (criticizing among others Romania which cancelled its election after obvious Russian interference)



The same Vance whose boss didn't accept the result of a democratic election and incited people to riot pic.twitter.com/wGyKt79uS4 — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) February 14, 2025

Vance sees immigration as the most pressing problem for Europe and the United States. "Of all the pressing challenges facing the nations represented here, I think there is nothing more pressing than mass migration," said Vance.

He referred to the suspected attack in Munich, in which an Afghan drove a car into a group of protesters the previous day. "It's a terrible story, but we've heard it far too often in Europe, and unfortunately far too often in the United States."

The pattern is often similar: "An asylum seeker, often a young man in his mid-20s who is already known to the police, crashes a car into a crowd and destroys a community," Vance lamented. "How many times do we have to suffer these appalling setbacks before we change course?" No voter in Europe had voted to "open the floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants".

The fact that Vance brings up the topic of migration one day after the attack in Munich is not surprising. President Donald Trump's US government is taking a tough line on migration policy and is forcing the arrest and deportation of people without a residence permit.

Vance sees freedom of speech restricted

J.D. Vance at the security conference. sda

Vance has accused European allies of restricting freedom of expression and common democratic values. Freedom of expression seems to be on the retreat. He criticized the fact that expressions of opinion were being prosecuted as disinformation and cited a whole series of examples.

Vance said that it was certainly important to build up defense capabilities, but he was not so concerned about external actors. "I'm worried about the danger from within that Europe could retreat from some of the fundamental values, values that are shared with the US," he said: And: "We have to do more than talk about democratic values, we have to live them."

Vance misses AfD and Left Party

Vance also heavily criticized the organizers of the Munich Security Conference for their treatment of politicians from the AfD and the Left Party.

"We don't have to agree with everything and everyone that people say," said Vance, addressing the organizers. "But when people represent an important constituency, when political leaders represent an important constituency, it is our duty to at least participate in dialog with them."

The organizers of this conference would have banned MPs representing populist parties on both the left and the right from participating in these talks.

Vance wants to tear down firewalls

Vance also made another point about the AfD. He warned against ignoring the will of many voters by marginalizing populist parties. No democracy will survive "telling millions of voters that their thoughts and concerns, their hopes, their pleas for help are invalid" or not democratic, he said.

Democracy is based on the sacred principle that the voice of the people counts. Without mentioning the AfD by name, Vance added: "There is no room for firewalls." The Europeans, the people, have a voice, Vance said. "Believing in democracy means understanding that each of our citizens has wisdom and a voice," he added.

Vance quoted Pope John Paul II, who he said had been one of the most extraordinary advocates of democracy, saying: "We should not be afraid of our people, even if they express views that do not agree with those of their leaders."

And then comes Ukraine after all

Vance nevertheless devoted part of his speech to current political events. He called for a quick but also lasting peace in Ukraine. "We want the war to end, we want the killing to stop," said the Republican. "But we want to achieve a lasting, sustainable peace - not the kind of peace that will plunge Eastern Europe back into conflict in a few years' time."

There have already been a number of good talks on this, and they will continue in the coming "days, weeks and months", Vance emphasized. When asked, he did not comment on the exact timetable for a possible peace solution in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.