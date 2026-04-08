President Donald Trump in a photo from April 2025. Image: Keystone

Renowned Italian geopolitics expert Lucio Caracciolo makes serious accusations: Trump is said to have considered ending the Iran war with a nuclear bomb. And it is not Trump but Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu who is the real string-puller.

Paolo Beretta

No time? blue News summarizes for you Geopolitics expert Lucio Caracciolo claims that Trump considered ending the Iran war with a nuclear bomb - but the military prevented this.

According to Caracciolo, it is not Trump but Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu who is the real instigator of the conflict - Trump is effectively acting as the executor of his orders.

A report is said to show that the Vatican nuncio was summoned to the Pentagon in January to prevent papal criticism of the war. Show more

Lucio Caracciolo, founder and director of the renowned Italian geopolitics magazine "Limes", made explosive assessments of the Iran crisis on the Italian talk show "Otto e Mezzo" on the La7 channel. His core accusation: "It is now pretty certain that when Trump talked about ending the war in one night, he meant using the nuclear bomb."

The fact that Trump could have been thinking nuclear was discussed by several experts shortly before his ultimatum expired - at 2 a.m. Swiss time. The US president had written on his own social media channel: "Tonight an entire civilization will die. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will."

However, Caracciolo immediately put this into perspective: "Trump cannot launch the nuclear bomb alone. He would have to go through the military hierarchies - and they certainly wouldn't do it."

"The USA is ruled by Netanyahu"

Another of Caracciola's core theses caused a stir: It is not Trump, but Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is really setting the pace of the conflict. "Netanyahu is the true mastermind of this operation - Trump is almost an executor of his orders," said the expert.

As evidence, he referred to Israel's decision to bomb Lebanon - including Christian neighborhoods in Beirut - even though, according to the Pakistani mediator, Israel was not involved in the ceasefire negotiations. "As luck would have it, the Israelis did not take part in the negotiations," said Caracciolo. When asked why Trump could not stop Netanyahu, he replied: "Because obviously he is not the boss, Netanyahu is."

Vatican summoned to the Pentagon?

Particularly explosive: Caracciolo cited a report by Italian journalist Mattia Ferraresi, according to which the Vatican Apostolic Nuncio was summoned to the Pentagon in January - to talk him out of the Pope's stance against the war. According to Caracciolo, the threat was also made that the Pope could "end up in Avignon" - an allusion to the Avignon exile from 1309 to 1377, when the papacy was effectively under French control.

Caracciolo drew a gloomy overall conclusion: the Strait of Hormuz is still blocked, the Iranian regime is strengthened, uranium is under Iranian control - and yet US Defense Secretary Hegseth is celebrating a "total and complete victory". "We can say that we are worse off than we were at three o'clock this morning," said Caracciolo.