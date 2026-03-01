US President Trump wants a change of government in Iran. Bild: Daniel Torok/White House/dpa

Changes of government rarely go as planned by the USA. US President Trump is actually a critic of interventions to bring a new government to power. But now he has intervened in Iran himself.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Trump is seeking a change of government in Iran after the attack.

"Now is the time to take your destiny into your own hands," said Trump shortly after the first missile attacks.

History shows that changes of government rarely go the way the USA planned. Show more

It only took about an hour after the first US and Israeli missile attacks on Iran began for President Donald Trump to make it clear that he wanted a change of government in Iran. "Now is the time to take your destiny into your own hands," he said in a video addressed to the Iranian population. "This is the moment to act. Don't let it pass."

Trump's request does not sound complicated at first - the unpopular Iranian government has been weakened by heavy air strikes and some of its senior leaders are dead or missing. Washington has also pledged its support. So how difficult is it to replace an oppressive government? If you take a look at history: possibly very difficult.

A change of government was already an issue for Washington in the 1960s and 1970s in Vietnam, in 1989 in Panama, in the 1980s in Nicaragua, and in the years following the terrorist attacks of September 11 in the early 2000s in Iraq and Afghanistan. A few weeks ago, the USA brought about a change of government in Venezuela.

There have also been US efforts to bring about a change of government in Iran. In 1953, the US foreign intelligence service CIA helped to initiate a coup that overthrew the democratically elected head of government and gave the Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi almost absolute power. The Shah was then overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution after decades of increasingly unpopular rule in Iran. His case shows that changes of government rarely proceed as planned by the USA.

Attempts to establish governments friendly to the USA in other countries often begin with a clear intention. But political problems often follow: the hope for democracy sometimes turns into civil war, dictators no longer do the US's bidding and US soldiers return home in body bags.

Trump has criticized efforts to change governments

In 2016, Trump said that the USA had to "abandon a failed policy of nation-building and regime change". In 2025, he said in a speech in Saudi Arabia: "In the end, the so-called "nation builders" have devastated many more nations than they have built." He made fun of the USA's attempts in Afghanistan and Iraq. The so-called interventionists had "intervened in complex societies that they didn't even understand".

After Trump's attack on Iran on Saturday, the question arises: does the current US government understand what it has gotten itself into?

Definition of change of government in Iran unclear

The Iranian economy is in ruins, and even after the brutal crackdown on protests in January, there are still many critics of the theocratic government. Many of Iran's key proxies and allies - the militant Islamist Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Assad government in Syria - have been weakened or overthrown. On Sunday, Iranian state media confirmed that Israel and the US had killed the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US has not presented a post-war plan. Moreover, the Trump administration may not even be interested in a complete overthrow of the Iranian government. As in Venezuela, there may already be potential allies within the government who are willing to fill the power vacuum.

"But there's a lot that has to happen between now and a possible such scenario," says Jonathan Schanzer, executive director of the think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies. "There has to be a perception that there is no salvation for the regime as such, and that they will have to work with the United States."

In Iran, where the highest-ranking representatives of the state are strongly linked by ideology and religion, this could be extremely difficult. "The question I'm asking myself now is: "Have we managed to penetrate the ranks of the regime that are not true supporters but more pragmatic?" Because I don't think the real supporters will change sides."

At the moment, it is still too early to know whether anything will change politically in Tehran. The next head of state could be just as oppressive as the previous one, or be seen domestically as an illegitimate puppet of the US.

"We will see if elements of the regime go against each other," says a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, Phillips O'Brien. "Air power can damage a leadership," he says. "But it can't guarantee that you bring about something new."

US interventions can lead to civil wars

Direct US intervention has rarely "led to long-term democratic stability", says Christopher Sabatini from the London-based think tank Chatham House, who specializes in Latin America. Sabatini points to Guatemala, where US intervention in the 1950s triggered a 40-year civil war in which more than 200,000 people were killed.

Then there is Nicaragua, where support for the Contra rebels against the Sandinista government in the 1980s also led to a prolonged civil war that cost the lives of tens of thousands of people, ruined the economy and deepened the political divide.

Venezuela as a role model?

Developments in Venezuela following the Trump administration's overthrow of Maduro could provide clues as to what the White House wants to achieve in Tehran. Many observers had assumed that the US government would back Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who has long been the face of political resistance against the socialist Maduro government in Venezuela. But Machado did not make the cut, with Washington instead agreeing to work with Maduro's deputy Delcy Rodríguez.

"There are people who could argue that what we have done in Venezuela is not regime change," says Schanzer. "The regime is still in office. There is only one person who is missing."