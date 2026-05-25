In the midst of negotiations for a framework agreement on the Iran war, US President Donald Trump is calling for a diplomatic rapprochement between Muslim countries and Israel. In a post on Truth Social, Trump called on Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan to join the so-called Abraham Accords, in which countries pledge to normalize their relationship with Israel. Saudi Arabia and Qatar should therefore start by joining and all others should follow suit.

Trump even went so far as to say that he could imagine including Iran. If Iran were to sign an agreement with the USA, it would be an "honor" to have Iran become part of an "unprecedented world coalition", Trump wrote.

Agreement considered historic at the time

Trump initiated the Abraham Accords in 2020 during his first term in office. This was considered a historic breakthrough at the time. The agreement was named after the biblical figure Abraham because he also stands for the connection between world religions. The agreements are about promoting tolerance, reducing radicalization and conflict and a vision towards security, prosperity and peace in the Middle East. As a result, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan began to normalize their relations with Israel.

Some time ago, Muslim-majority Kazakhstan also joined the agreement. However, this was seen as a symbolic step because the former Soviet republic has already maintained diplomatic relations with Israel for decades.

Joining is considered unrealistic

At this point in time, the accession of the states proposed by Trump is considered largely unrealistic and is seen by observers as part of his well-known negotiating tactic of maximum pressure. Saudi Arabia continues to link normalization to irreversible steps towards a Palestinian state. Qatar's accession is also considered politically out of the question. The Gulf state is positioning itself internationally as a neutral mediator. Doha also maintains relations with Hamas and relies on its image as a supporter of the Palestinian cause. Normalization with Israel would destroy this strategic mediating role. The demand is considered completely utopian in view of Iran itself, whose state doctrine is based on hostility towards Israel.