ARCHIVE - President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa Keystone

According to US President Donald Trump, Israel will scale back its attacks in Lebanon.

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At the same time, diplomatic efforts to end the war between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon are gathering pace. A US State Department official confirmed that negotiations between the two countries on a ceasefire are to take place in Washington next week. It initially remained unclear when exactly the talks would take place and who would take part.

Trump told US broadcaster NBC in a telephone interview that he had spoken to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had promised to reduce the number of attacks.

The ongoing and violent attacks by Israel against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon threaten the ceasefire between the USA and Iran. US media and the Israeli broadcaster N12 reported that Trump and his special envoy Steve Witkoff had put pressure on Netanyahu to reduce the attacks on Lebanon.

Netanyahu: Will fight Hezbollah with severity

In the evening, Netanyahu announced direct negotiations with the northern neighbor. However, he did not confirm Trump's statement in a later statement.

Instead, he said that Israel would continue to fight the Lebanese Hezbollah militia with ferocity and would not stop until there was security for the population in northern Israel. "There is no ceasefire in Lebanon." Lebanese government circles, on the other hand, said that possible negotiations should only take place under the conditions of a ceasefire.

300 dead in one day in Lebanon

After the war with Iran began more than five weeks ago, Hezbollah also resumed its attacks on Israel. For the first time since a ceasefire began in November 2024, it attacked Israel with rockets again. Israel responded with heavy air strikes and ground operations in the northern neighboring country. Before the ceasefire, there had been a year-long war.

On Wednesday, Israel continued its attacks despite the ceasefire in the Iran war and, according to its own statements, bombed numerous Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including in the capital Beirut. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 300 people were killed. The mutual attacks continued on Thursday.

In the evening, a statement from Netanyahu's office said that the head of government had instructed the cabinet to begin talks with Lebanon "as soon as possible" following repeated requests from the neighboring country. The negotiations are to focus on the disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishment of peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon.

In a video message, the Israeli head of government said that the aim of the direct negotiations was "a historic, lasting peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon".

Federal Foreign Office: Talks can be an important first step

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has repeatedly signaled his willingness to negotiate with Israel in the past.

As the Israeli news website "ynet" reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, talks between Israel and Lebanon are to take place next week in Washington. According to the report, the US ambassadors of the two hostile countries are to take part first.

The Israeli newspaper "Maariv" also reported that the talks are to begin next week. The Israeli broadcaster N12 reported that negotiations are "expected to begin early next week". A spokesperson for Netanyahu initially refused to confirm the timing when asked.

The Federal Foreign Office in Berlin welcomed Netanyahu's announcement: "The direct talks can be an important first step towards a common future as neighbors in which Israel's legitimate security interests and Lebanon's right to territorial integrity and sovereignty can be equally taken into account," a spokeswoman said.

"Pakistan model" for negotiations?

Lebanese government circles have proposed a "Pakistan model" for the expected talks between Israel and Lebanon, based on a similar approach in the negotiations between Iran and the USA. This envisages a two-week ceasefire, with talks to begin 72 hours after the ceasefire comes into force.

According to the information provided, the Lebanese delegation would be led by the former ambassador to the USA, Simon Karam. It would also include other members appointed under the president's constitutional powers, including a Shiite representative. The Lebanese government is not an active warring party in the current war. The Shiite Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, is currently firing at the Israeli military. Shiite representation is therefore important for the success of negotiations.

Criticism from Hezbollah

Ali Fajad, a Lebanese member of parliament for Hezbollah, called on the government to insist on a ceasefire as a prerequisite for further steps. Only then should subsequent measures be considered.

Hezbollah leader Naim Kassim had recently said that talks under constant fire would be tantamount to capitulation and would deprive Lebanon of its ability to act. Negotiations should be rejected in principle as long as the enemy continues to occupy territories and continue daily attacks.