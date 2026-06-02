In view of the escalating conflict between Israel and the Tehran-aligned Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, Iran is threatening to break off negotiations with the USA in the Iran war.

Should "the Israeli aggression against Lebanon" continue, "we will not only stop the negotiation process, but also enter into a direct confrontation with the enemy", wrote parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on X after a conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri. US President Donald Trump emphasized on Truth Social that talks with Tehran would continue at a "rapid pace".

Israel and the Hezbollah militia would stop their mutual attacks for the time being, Trump had previously announced on his platform. In addition, Israel would not deploy troops to the Lebanese capital Beirut, contrary to what had been threatened. The decision was preceded by a "very productive" telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "very good" talks with senior representatives of Hezbollah, Trump added.

Netanyahu continues to threaten attacks

Netanyahu later issued a statement in which there was no mention of a new ceasefire. However, he did appear to back down from his announcement to attack Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of Beirut. However, if Hezbollah does not cease its attacks on Israeli cities, Israel will again attack "terror targets" in Beirut, Netanyahu wrote on X. He communicated this to Trump. "Israel is sticking to this stance," he wrote. At the same time, Israel's army will continue its deployment in southern Lebanon as planned.

The fighting between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah is a sticking point in the negotiations on a permanent agreement to end the US war against Iran. In addition to the release of Iranian assets abroad and the retention of de facto control over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran is also demanding a permanent ceasefire in Lebanon as part of a final agreement.

Trump names "next week" for possible Iran deal

Trump told the US broadcaster ABC in a telephone interview that he thought he would reach an agreement with Iran "next week" on an extension of the ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, he still had to clarify some points. Trump had previously announced optimistic timetables, but these were quickly overtaken by reality. It was only at the weekend that the USA and Iran exchanged military blows again despite the ceasefire.

The longer Washington and Tehran fail to reach an agreement, the more factors such as the struggle over the Strait of Hormuz and the conflict in Lebanon could influence events, Israeli Iran expert Danny Citrinowicz pointed out. "It was always clear that the current course would ultimately lead to an escalation without an agreement," he wrote on X.

According to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, the halt to Israeli attacks announced by Trump initially relates to the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, which are considered a stronghold of Hezbollah. "According to the proposed agreement, Israeli attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut will cease, while Hezbollah will refrain from attacking Israel in return," the presidential office announced. The ceasefire is to be extended to the entire Lebanese territory.

Report: Trump calls Netanyahu "crazy"

Hezbollah, for its part, had agreed to the US proposal for a mutual ceasefire that would also apply to Israel, Aoun's office announced. Lebanon's authorities had received confirmation of this. The Lebanese government itself is not a party to the conflict.

Due to Israel's escalation in Lebanon, Trump is said to have harshly attacked Netanyahu in an expletive-laden phone call on Monday, the US news portal "Axios" reported, citing two US officials and a third source familiar with the conversation. Trump described his ally as "crazy" and accused him of ingratitude. Without him, Netanyahu would be in prison, Trump is said to have railed. The Israeli head of government has been on trial for corruption for six years.

Meanwhile, even after Trump's announcement of a new ceasefire, the Israeli air force reportedly intercepted two more missiles from Lebanon. At the same time, Israel's air force is said to have flown further attacks in the northern neighboring country, according to the Times of Israel.

Negotiations to continue

The confrontation between Israel and the Hezbollah militia has recently escalated significantly. Israel and the Lebanese government had concluded a ceasefire in mid-April. However, the Shiite militia itself rejects negotiations with Israel. The war has continued ever since, with both sides continuing to attack each other on a daily basis. People are dying again and again, especially in Lebanon.

Israeli soldiers have recently advanced further and further inland in Lebanon, but are still a long way from Beirut. Contrary to Trump's assertion, the Israeli troops were not on their way to the capital, the Times of Israel quoted military sources last night.

Representatives of Israel and Lebanon have been negotiating conditions for defusing the conflict in Washington for weeks. So far, however, there has been no breakthrough. According to the Lebanese presidential office, these negotiations will now continue in order to discuss and build on the latest progress.