An innovative cancer drug from Roche or Novartis costs many times as much in the USA as it does here - for now. This is because US President Trump wants to shift the balance of power in the global pharmaceutical market.

Last Thursday, the US President not only swung the tariff club again, hitting Switzerland particularly hard. He also sent letters to the world's major pharmaceutical companies. In these letters, he calls on the companies to take immediate action to reduce the price of medicines in the United States. Otherwise they would be threatened with retaliatory measures. After all, Trump has set the companies a deadline of 60 days.

Specifically, Trump is using the controversial "Most Favored Nation" pricing model as a guide. He had already announced once again during the election campaign that he wanted to enforce this model. His aim: the USA should not pay more than other countries in future. Instead, Trump only wants the USA to pay the lowest international price.

Trump had already tried to implement the model by executive order in 2020, but failed due to legal hurdles. However, the issue returned with the 2024 election campaign - more sharply and decisively than ever.

A challenge worth billions

For pharmaceutical companies such as Roche and Novartis, this represents a challenge worth billions. Initial reactions from Basel are correspondingly neutral. "We are currently reviewing the letter," wrote Novartis in response to a request from the news agency AWP. Roche also said it was in the process of reviewing the letter that US President Trump had published on social media.

Roche is prepared for possible tariffs and is confident that any impact could be managed: "We are working to ensure uninterrupted access to our products with increased production capacity in the US and proactive measures such as inventory adjustments and technology transfers."

To put this into perspective: Roche generated just over half of the almost 24 billion in sales generated by its pharma division in the first half of 2025 in the USA (12.7 billion). The diagnostics division generated almost a third of its sales (H1: just under 7 billion) in the USA. At industry colleague Novartis, just under 12 billion of the total sales of just over 27 billion in the first half of the year came from the USA. If prices there were to fall to European levels, sales could collapse by billions.

It is therefore not surprising that both companies, together with other industry giants, have spoken out clearly against government-fixed prices in the past. Their argument: innovation cannot be sustainably financed in this way.

US government puts innovation at risk

Industry associations such as Interpharma condemn the model as dangerous for medical progress. With its decision on "most-favored-nation drug pricing", the US government is putting the global supply of innovative medicines at risk, Interpharma wrote in an initial statement. "This also affects research-based pharmaceutical companies in Switzerland and the supply of medicines in Switzerland."

In the "Forum" program on French-speaking Swiss radio station RTS on Saturday, association spokeswoman Michèle Sierro reminded the audience that pharmaceutical companies themselves decide at what price they sell their medicines in the USA. At the same time, she called on Switzerland to reform its own pricing system. In this country, prices are set by the state. "We are calling for a reform of this system, as it is not suitable for innovative products," said Sierro.

Investors dump pharmaceutical shares

In any case, the reaction from investors was clear: In both the USA and Europe, share prices in the pharmaceutical sector fell. In Germany, investors will only be able to react tomorrow, Monday, as the stock exchange will be closed at the end of the week for the national holiday.

Analyst David Seigerman from BMO Capital Markets spoke of "shocking headlines", but expressed doubts as to whether the demands could be easily implemented. There are legal hurdles here. Richard Vosser from JPMorgan had a similar assessment.

