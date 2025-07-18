Donald Trump is calling for the dismissal of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Experts warn: a dismissal could shake global financial markets and massively undermine confidence in the US economy.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump threatens to fire Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Removing him would jeopardize the independence of the US Federal Reserve, could destabilize the financial markets and is seen by experts as a significant risk for the currency and bonds.

There is clear resistance to Trump's plans within the Republican Party, partly due to concerns about the legal and economic consequences. Show more

The background

For months, Donald Trump has been railing against the interest rate policy of Jerome Powell, head of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The US President is demanding rapid and substantial interest rate cuts. However, Powell is hesitant because he says he fears that Trump's tariff policy could lead to persistently high inflation.

Trump has repeatedly brought up the possibility of Powell being dismissed and has even called him a "moron" or "fool". Powell's term of office runs until spring next year. He has announced that he will not resign and has stated that the central bank will never allow itself to be influenced by political pressure.

That's the issue now

Powell is a thorn in Trump's side. But in order to get rid of him, Trump would need a legally valid reason - and he claims to have found one in the meantime: the 2.5 billion dollar renovation of two buildings at the central bank in Washington.

All was still well with the world: US President Donald Trump announces Jerome Powell as his candidate for Fed Chair in November 2017. Image: Keystone

"When you spend 2.5 billion dollars on a renovation, I think that's really disgraceful," Trump said. The Fed chairman does not need a palace. The renovation project has been underway since Trump's first term, but the US president has only recently taken it on board.

What does the renovation involve?

The Fed's headquarters, the Marriner S. Eccles building, was in urgent need of modernization because the electrical, plumbing, ventilation and heating systems, among other things, were completely outdated. Some of it dates back to the 1930s. During the renovation, asbestos, lead and other harmful building components will be removed and the building will be equipped with modern electrical and communication systems.

The H-shaped building, named after a former Fed chairman from the 1930s and 40s, is located in the center of Washington not far from the Lincoln Memorial. The Federal Reserve is also renovating a building next door that it acquired in 2018.

The headquarters of the US Federal Reserve in Washington. Image: Keystone

The cost of this is 600 million dollars higher than originally estimated. As is so often the case with construction projects, the reasons for this are complex: higher material costs due to inflation, for example, or more asbestos than expected. In addition, Washington's local restrictions on building heights forced project managers to build underground, which is more costly.

Russ Vought, the administration's top budget adviser, wrote Powell a letter saying Trump was "extremely concerned" about the "grandiose" renovation. "Rooftop terrace gardens, private VIP dining rooms and elevators, water features, high-end marble and much more" are planned there. Powell rejected all accusations and explained that none of this was planned.

Why is Trump's demand so sensitive?

Removing Powell before the end of his term of office in May 2026 would undermine the central bank's long-standing independence. This could shake the financial markets, lead to a slump on the stock markets and cause investors to demand a premium when lending money to the US economy.

The Fed often has to make politically unpopular decisions because it has a mandate to maximize employment and keep prices stable. When the Fed was founded more than 100 years ago, it was intended to be protected from political pressure for good reason.

The hurdles for dismissing the head of the central bank are therefore higher than for most other political office holders. An "important reason" is required. This could be misconduct or a breach of official duties by the Fed chief. According to Trump, this is what happened during the renovation project.

Experts are alarmed

The markets reacted immediately to Trump's dismissal plans: the dollar weakened, government bond yields rose and shares fell to a two-week low. Trump then rowed back: "I'm not ruling anything out, but it's highly unlikely that I'll fire him - unless he has to go for fraud," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, experts are warning against Trump's intervention. Powell's dismissal could lead to "a collapse of the currency and bond markets", writes George Saravelos, Global Head of FX Research at Deutsche Bank, in an internal assessment reported by "Fortune".

"We view Powell's ouster as one of the biggest undervalued event risks," says Saravelos. The market reaction would be "strong". The empirical and academic evidence for the impact of a loss of central bank independence is clear: "In extreme cases, both the currency and the bond market could collapse if inflation expectations rise, real yields fall and risk premiums rise," Saravelos is quoted as saying by Fortune.

How will Trump's party colleagues react?

Resistance to Trump's plans is forming in the US Senate - even within his own party. Republican Senator Thom Tillis, for example, said: "If anyone thinks it would be a good idea for the Fed to become another agency in the government that reports to the president, they're making a big mistake."

Tillis told the AP news agency that Powell's dismissal would primarily affect small people. Powell does not make his interest rate decisions alone, but is controlled by a twelve-member committee.

His Republican colleague Mike Rounds said that the markets expect the US Federal Reserve to act independently. "And if they thought for one minute that Powell was not independent, that would call into question the forecasts and the integrity of the decisions made by the bank," he added.

Many other Republicans, however, called for Powell's departure. "The most incompetent and worst chairman of the Federal Reserve in American history should resign," said Senator Bernie Moreno from Ohio. However, he advised against dismissal. Trump himself said he had been encouraged to fire Powell at a meeting with about a dozen right-wing Republicans on Tuesday evening.

Republican Senator John Kennedy warned of a protracted legal tug-of-war if Trump fires Powell. "That would entail litigation, and I see no reason to fire him, for cause or otherwise," he said.

Regarding the impact on the global economy, Kennedy chose drastic words in front of reporters on Wednesday: "If Trump fires Powell, the stock market and the bond market will crash."

Affaire à suivre.

With material from the news agency dpa