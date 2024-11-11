On his return to the White House, Donald Trump is supported by old companions and new, more colorful allies. What they all have in common: They are yes-men.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump has only just begun to name key figures in his administration: But the incoming US president has already filled some positions.

To get an important office, you have to be a good yes-man above all: Trump demands absolute loyalty. Some candidates see this as a call for racist insults.

The hottest names on Donald Trump's personnel list: Here you can find an overview of people who (could) play an important role in the next US government. Show more

Contradiction will not be tolerated: Anyone who wants to have a say in Donald Trump's new administration should be loyal to the boss. After all, Trump has repeatedly made it clear that his most important criterion for appointments is loyalty.

"If the people in your own government don't obey you, you have to get rid of them and replace them with people who are open to the president's concerns," Trump's running mate JD Vance also announced in an interview with Tucker Carlson before the election.

Donald Trump is currently putting together his government team. The most important criterion: loyalty. Image: Keystone

The re-elected US President will not be talked into putting together his government. Instead, Donald Trump wants to use his control over the Republican Party to appoint ministers as president without the approval of the Senate.

This is actually necessary, according to the law. However, Trump does not consider this to be mandatory and has announced that he will make use of exceptions if it suits him.

Meanwhile, Trump's new government team is already taking shape. The first posts have been filled.

Majority leader in the Senate: Rick Scott

For Trump's plan to appoint ministers without the consent of the Senate to work, the Republican majority in the chamber of Congress would have to decide on recesses of more than ten days without interim meetings. However, this appears to be a mere formality: Leading Republican senators have already signaled that they would support Trump's plan.

First and foremost Rick Scott, who believes he has the best chance of succeeding Mitch McConnell and becoming the new Republican majority leader in the Senate.

Scott would be Trump's preferred choice: as a committed hardliner, he is fully on his course and is considered extremely loyal. Elon Musk is also a fan of the senator from Florida.

However, Senators John Thune and John Cornyn also have a good chance: self-confident, traditional Republicans who sometimes disarm verbally and have even allowed themselves to criticize Trump in the past. A moderate majority leader in the Senate could provide a little balance.

Trump himself has not commented on the upcoming election in the Senate - and is doing well to remain silent. Senators, including Republicans, do not like to be told what to do by the White House. They are simply too powerful and self-confident for that.

Senator Rick Scott from Florida is a loyal Trump supporter and would like to become the Republican majority leader in the Senate. Picture: Keystone

Attorney General: Mike Davis

He is the "spearhead in the fight to defend my father" and "exactly the kind of fighter I would like to see in a second Trump administration", says Donald Trump Jr. about Mike Davis. The lawyer and adviser to Donald Trump Sr. has been persistently linked to the post of Attorney General, to which the Department of Justice reports.

Davis' appointment would follow Trump logic. The man is an agitator who openly displays his hostility and repeatedly makes headlines with insults and racist comments.

Here's my current mood:



I want to drag their dead political bodies through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall.



(Legally, politically, and financially, of course.) — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 6, 2024

After Trump was declared the winner of the US presidential election, he wanted to drag the political corpses [of the Democrats] through the streets, burn them and throw them off a wall (legally, politically and financially, of course.)"

Over the weekend, he threatened New York Attorney General Letitia James, who had successfully launched civil lawsuits against Donald Trump, taking the former president and president-elect to court and announcing she would continue her fight.

"Let me just say one thing to Big Tish James," Davis told podcaster Benny Johnson. "Go ahead and try to take on President Trump even in his second term. But listen, honey, we're not kidding this time. And we will put your fat ass [sic!] in jail for conspiracy against the right, I promise you that."

🚨Trump's lawyer Mike Davis issues dark warning to NY AG Letitia James:



"I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump... listen here, sweetheart, we're not messing around this time and we will put your fatass in prison for conspiracy against rights." pic.twitter.com/FfGGxzsaq6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2024

If Davis is not available for government office, as he announced on Twitter, Trump would have an adequate replacement in Ken Paxton. Like Trump, the Attorney General of Texas has already had to face impeachment proceedings.

UN Ambassador: Elise Stefanik (confirmed)

She is an "incredibly strong, tough and smart fighter for America First", Donald Trump praised 40-year-old Elsie Stefanik when he announced his decision to appoint the New York State MP as the country's UN ambassador.

Stefanik has long been considered one of Trump's most loyal allies in the House of Representatives. She was even discussed as a possible vice presidential candidate. At the beginning of her political career, she was considered a moderate, but then made a name for herself as an unconditional Trump supporter. She vigorously defended him in the two impeachment proceedings during his first term of office and railed against his four criminal indictments.

However, there is one problem: the Republicans will most likely have a majority in the House of Representatives after all the votes have been counted - but only a wafer-thin one. If Stefanik takes up her post at the UN, for which she would have to give up her seat, the lead could become even thinner.

Stefanik has distinguished herself as a loyal ally of Trump in recent years. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP/Mark Schiefelbein

"Border Czar": Tom Homan (confirmed)

Donald Trump had made securing the borders and "the biggest deportation operation in US history" a central point of his election campaign. Tom Homan, who led an immigration authority for a time during Trump's first term in office, is to be responsible for implementation. As his "border czar", Homan would be responsible for all US borders, Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Social.

Homan was acting head of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in 2017 and 2018. He is considered an advocate of the controversial decision to separate the children of illegal immigrants from their parents. It then took years in some cases to reunite the families.

Homan recently caused a stir in an interview. He was asked on the TV program "60 Minutes" whether a mass deportation operation was possible without separating families. Homan's answer: "Of course it can. Families can be deported together." He also argued that children born in the USA, who are therefore US citizens, would then have to leave the country as their parents had immigrated illegally.

Tom Homan should and wants to enforce Donald Trump's rigid immigration policy. Image: Keystone

Homeland Security: Chad Wolf

In addition to the "border czar", the Secretary of Homeland Security is of particular importance in Trump's fight against immigrants. The top contender for the post is Chad Wolf, who already headed the department on an interim basis towards the end of Trump's first term in office.

Sanctuary cities prioritize the needs of illegal aliens over the protection of American citizens. If state and local officials do not safeguard their communities from public safety threats, President Trump will. pic.twitter.com/8PbaqmXQnj — Chad Wolf (@ChadFWolf) November 11, 2024

Wolf is a staunch supporter of Trump's tough stance and worked on Joe Biden's immigration policy in the waning years, while quietly working on the political agenda for Trump's return at the America First Policy Institute think tank.

White House Chief of Staff: Susie Wiles (confirmed)

In his first personnel decision after the election victory, Donald Trump appointed his former campaign manager Susan Wiles as Chief of Staff in the White House. "Susie Wiles has just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history and was an integral part of my successful campaigns in 2016 and 2020," the Republican announced. Wiles is tough, smart and innovative.

According to the information, Wiles will be the first woman to serve as Chief of Staff in the history of the United States. In this job, the 67-year-old will have a lot of power in the White House. The office controls access to the Commander-in-Chief and the Oval Office, making it one of the key positions for any government.

As a political strategist, Wiles has been part of Trump's inner circle for years. During his first term in office, there were many resignations and dismissals - including in the office of Chief of Staff. Trump had a total of four.

What role does Robert F. Kennedy play?

The environmentalist and anti-vaccination activist is actually a scion of the Democratic Party and surprisingly made a name for himself as a supporter of Trump during the 2024 election campaign. Kennedy left his party to run for the presidency as an independent candidate. He later supported Trump and wants to influence healthcare policy.

In recent weeks, he has spoken of taking control of the US Department of Agriculture or gaining the power to reorganize the health authorities. He stated that once in office, Trump would push local water suppliers to remove fluoride from drinking water - one of the great achievements of US public health in the last century. Trump will also allow him to investigate the safety of vaccines, about which he has spread widely debunked theories.

Robert F. Kennedy (left) would like to become Secretary of Health and Human Services under Donald Trump. Picture: Keystone

What will Elon Musk be allowed to do?

One of the most powerful people in Trump's circle is currently Elon Musk, the billionaire boss of car manufacturer Tesla and rocket company SpaceX. Musk bought Twitter in 2022 and turned it into X, allowing conservative and far-right voices to gain reach on the platform.

Having once supported President Barack Obama, Musk moved to the right and became one of the loudest voices among American conservatives. He poured more than 119 million dollars into supporting Trump's campaign. Trump likes to praise Musk and has announced that he will put him in charge of an efficiency commission to review all government spending.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has become even richer after Donald Trump's election victory thanks to the rising share prices of his companies. Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

... and you're out

Incidentally, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley have no chance of a post. In the past, they have occasionally dared to publicly criticize Trump, and Haley even ran against him in the pre-election campaign. And a man like Trump doesn't put up with that.

With agency material.