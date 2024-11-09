Dictator "only on day one": What Trump wants to implement immediately - Gallery Trump is critical of US aid for Ukraine and blames Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi for the outbreak of war. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Trump's most important topic in the election campaign: irregular migration. He traveled to the border with Mexico several times. Image: Evan Vucci/AP (Archivbild) Five people died in the riots on January 6, 2021. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Special investigator Jack Smith made serious accusations against Trump. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Trump criticizes renewable energies as harmful to the economy. Image: dpa (Symbolbild) He will not be a dictator "except on day one", Trump said at a Fox News panel discussion almost a year ago. Image: Evan Vucci/AP (Archivbild) During his first term in office, Trump repealed a ban on discrimination against transgender people in the healthcare sector, which led to protests. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Dictator "only on day one": What Trump wants to implement immediately - Gallery Trump is critical of US aid for Ukraine and blames Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi for the outbreak of war. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Trump's most important topic in the election campaign: irregular migration. He traveled to the border with Mexico several times. Image: Evan Vucci/AP (Archivbild) Five people died in the riots on January 6, 2021. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Special investigator Jack Smith made serious accusations against Trump. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Trump criticizes renewable energies as harmful to the economy. Image: dpa (Symbolbild) He will not be a dictator "except on day one", Trump said at a Fox News panel discussion almost a year ago. Image: Evan Vucci/AP (Archivbild) During his first term in office, Trump repealed a ban on discrimination against transgender people in the healthcare sector, which led to protests. Image: dpa (Archivbild)

Trump has big plans. On his very first day in office, he wants to tackle all kinds of things that he sees as pressing problems. What are his promises for "Day One"? An overview.

The election winner Donald Trump has repeatedly spoken of wanting to be dictator "only on the first day".

It is true that checks and balances prevent the US president from doing as he pleases. However, there are many indications that Trump wants to make extensive use of his executive powers and test their limits.

Among other things, Trump wants to deport irregular migrants immediately and on a large scale.

On his first day in office, he also wants to ensure that oil production in the USA is expanded even further. Show more

Donald Trump made big promises during the election campaign. At rallies and on talk shows, the Republican talked about what he wants to do immediately on his first day in office as president. The 78-year-old repeatedly flirted with the idea of being dictator "only on the first day".

Of course, the US President cannot do whatever he wants. Parliament has a say on many issues and courts can block or overturn measures. But there are many indications that Trump wants to make extensive use of his executive powers and test their limits.

No office in the Western world can match the US president's wealth of power. He can use executive orders to intervene, at least temporarily, in policy areas that are otherwise reserved for the legislative function of parliament.

The concrete plans for Trump's prioritized projects are only just emerging. It remains to be seen what he will actually be able to implement after his inauguration on January 20, 2025 and how he will go about it. What is clear is that many of his promises were primarily designed to win votes. A look at Trump's announcements for "Day One":

Historic Deportation Drive

Trump has made it unmistakably clear at almost every one of his rallies during the election campaign that, as president, he wants to deport irregular migrants immediately and on a grand scale.

"On day one, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history," he said at a memorable appearance in New York's Madison Square Garden a few days before the election. The USA is an "occupied country", he lamented.

He equated immigrants with criminals, whom he would put in prison. When Trump was asked about the costs of his plan shortly after his election victory, he made it clear that he didn't really care what it cost.

Expansion of oil production

"Drill, baby, drill!": During the election campaign, Trump revived an old battle cry that Republicans used years ago to campaign for increased drilling for oil and gas as energy sources. On his first day in office, he will ensure that oil production in the USA is expanded even further.

He also announced more concrete steps to repeal environmental regulations from the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administrations. At a rally on the coast of New Jersey in May, for example, Trump said he wanted to block offshore wind power projects by decree on his first day in office, citing the protection of birds and whales as the reason.

Ending the war in Ukraine before taking office

Trump has repeatedly claimed to be able to end the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine within 24 hours. At a campaign event in Georgia at the end of June, he went even further and said that he could even settle the conflict before he took office. He did not say how he intended to do this.

According to reports, there are now more concrete ideas in Trump's circle: The Wall Street Journal, for example, reported that one idea is for Ukraine to refrain from joining Nato for 20 years in return for the USA continuing to supply weapons. The plan would also include a demilitarized zone along the front. However, it is completely unclear what exact plans Trump will ultimately pursue.

Lifting a ban on discrimination against trans people

There was always a lot of cheering at Trump's rallies when he promised to "keep men out of women's sports" and end the "transgender madness" of the Biden administration. On stage, he made fun of transgender people.

Trump said that on his first day in office he wanted to repeal a ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, which the government had introduced earlier this year to protect transgender students. "We're going to end that on day one," Trump said on a conservative radio station show in Philadelphia in October.

Pardoning violent supporters

During the election campaign, Trump also promised to pardon supporters who took part in the violent storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 and were convicted as a result. "The moment we win, we will quickly review the cases of all political prisoners who have been unjustly victimized by the Harris regime. And I will sign their pardons on day one," Trump said at a rally in September.

He also announced that he would take action against prosecutors who had pushed ahead with the criminal proceedings against him.

