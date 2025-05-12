Donald Trump in the Oval Office signing one of his many decrees - he is expected to sign one soon that will lower the high prices of prescription drugs in the U.S. (May 9, 2025) Image: Keystone/EPA/Yuri Gripas

For days, Trump flirted with the fact that he would soon be making a major announcement. Now it's out: it's about the high cost of medicines. The Republican failed once before.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump wants to lower the prices of prescription drugs and is taking aim at the pharmaceutical industry.

He will sign one of the "most consequential decrees" in US history on Monday, he announced on Sunday.

The pharmaceutical industry plays the most significant role in the question of how much a drug costs in the USA - government influence is limited.

This leads to sometimes enormously high prices - in an international comparison, many drugs are significantly more expensive in the USA.

The heads of pharmaceutical companies in Switzerland fear regulation that would take away their freedom to set prices. Show more

US President Donald Trump's big announcement is now out: he wants to lower the prices of prescription drugs and is targeting the pharmaceutical industry. He will sign one of the "most consequential decrees" in US history on Monday morning (9 a.m. local time), the Republican announced on his online mouthpiece Truth Social. He had previously written there that he would be making "one of the most important" announcements ever. Trump had already held out the prospect of an "earth-shattering" announcement last week. US media had already speculated that it could be about drug prices.

Drug prices are an important issue in the USA. There is currently no central government price regulation that applies to all medicines. The pharmaceutical industry plays the most important role in the question of how much a drug costs - government influence is limited. This sometimes leads to enormously high prices - in an international comparison, many drugs in the USA are significantly more expensive.

According to a study by the Rand Corporation think tank, prescription drugs are up to 40 percent more expensive in the USA than in Europe, for example. During the election campaign, Trump campaigned on closing this gap.

Trump promises significant price reduction

Trump sees the USA at a disadvantage because of the high prices. The world wonders why prescription drugs are so much more expensive in the USA than in other countries around the world, even though they are produced in the same laboratory by the same company, he wrote. "It was always hard to explain and very embarrassing, because in truth there was no real or justifiable explanation." Trump promised that drug prices in the US would fall by 30 to 80 percent "almost immediately". "Worldwide, prices will rise to create balance and - for the first time in many years - bring justice to America!"

Trump wants to ensure that no more is paid for certain prescription drugs in the USA than in other countries. It remains to be seen whether this only applies to drugs covered by the state health insurance program for senior citizens (Medicare) - or whether Trump wants to go one step further with price regulation. This could be particularly difficult legally - but pharmaceutical companies are likely to oppose the plan anyway.

The heads of pharmaceutical companies in Switzerland and around the world fear regulation that would take away their freedom to set prices. The US market is of central importance to them - not only because it is the largest and most profitable, but also because it has given them great freedom to invest in expensive therapies.

Trump's idea is not new

Trump wants to tackle the high prices with the "Most Favored Nation" system. He had already pushed this unsuccessfully during his first term of office. The idea is to link the reimbursement prices for drugs to the lowest price in wealthy comparable countries in order to reduce the high cost of drugs in the USA. This would force pharmaceutical companies to accept internationally comparable prices. The proposal was never implemented; there was legal and political resistance. In Trump's announcement, it now sounded as if it was not just about comparable prices in certain countries. Trump wrote that the USA would pay the same price as the country that pays the lowest price for a drug worldwide.

Trump went on to emphasize: "Campaign contributions can work wonders - but not for me and not for the Republican Party." His government will now do the right thing - something the Democrats have been fighting for for years. The regulation of drugs was one of the central issues of Trump's predecessor in office, Joe Biden. Biden signed a major legislative package in 2022 that also authorized Medicare to negotiate certain drug prices. Biden's measure was considered a milestone.