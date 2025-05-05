The prison on an island off San Francisco was the most feared prison in the USA and became world-famous. Donald Trump wants to use it again for prisoners - as a signal of toughness.

US President Donald Trump wants to reopen the notorious Alcatraz prison and lock up felons on the island in San Francisco Bay in future. The Republican announced on the Truth Social platform that he was instructing the relevant authorities to reopen an "enlarged and rebuilt Alcatraz to house America's most ruthless and violent criminals". Alcatraz should serve as a symbol of law and order. He did not give details of the ambitious project.

From 1934 to 1963, Alcatraz was the most feared prison in the USA. The rocky island "The Rock" was considered escape-proof - and a place of banishment for the "worst of the worst". Gangster legends such as Al Capone had to serve their sentences here under the harshest conditions - but also unknown prisoners who were classified as particularly dangerous or violent or who were said to be at high risk of escaping.

Today, the island is a museum and a breeding ground for many birds and is a protected monument and nature reserve. After its closure, Alcatraz also served as a Hollywood backdrop and became famous for gangster stories and adventure thrillers with movie stars. The name is world-famous.

Closed due to high costs

Trump wrote that in the past, the US had not hesitated to keep the most dangerous criminals far away from anyone they could harm. "That's the way it should be. We will no longer tolerate these serial offenders who spread filth, bloodshed and mayhem on our streets," the 78-year-old warned, emphasizing: "The reopening of Alcatraz will serve as a symbol of law, order and justice."

According to the authority responsible for federal prisons, Alcatraz Prison has only ever held an average of around 260 to 275 inmates over the years. The prison has never reached its full capacity of 336 inmates. Less than one percent of all federal prisoners were incarcerated at Alcatraz.

According to the authorities, the reason for the closure at the time was that "it was too expensive to run the facility". Alcatraz had cost almost three times as much to run as any other federal prison. "The main cost was caused by the physical isolation of the island (...). This isolation meant that everything (food, supplies, water, fuel, etc.) had to be brought to Alcatraz by ship." The federal government therefore decided at the time that it would be more cost-effective to build a new facility than to keep Alcatraz open.

Trump doesn't seem to care about such considerations. It is completely open how long it could take to rebuild the prison - and how expensive it would be. The president is probably primarily concerned with the symbolism of the announcement. The Republican presents himself as a "law-and-order" man who wants to clean up the USA and ensure law and order. He is trying to show toughness at all levels and is relying on deterrence. The focus is on the symbolic power, not the practicality of the proposals.

Senator: example of Trump's "non-stop confused behavior"

Scott Wiener, who represents San Francisco in the Californian Senate, described Trump's idea to the "New York Times" as "patently absurd" and the latest example of the president's "perpetually confused behavior".

A spokesman for California Governor Gavin Newsom laughed out loud when the newspaper asked about Newsom's reaction to Trump's order. "Apparently it's distraction day in Washington again," Newsom's communications director Izzy Gardon said.

Gardon had also pointed out that Alcatraz has not been operated as a prison for more than six decades and that it would take many years and significant federal funding to return the facility to use as a detention center - at a time when the president has announced plans to cut spending.

Guantánamo, Alcatraz - the main thing is toughness

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump announced at the end of January that he would set up a large detention center for criminal migrants at the - also infamous - American military base at Guantánamo Bay. He ordered the expansion of an already existing and little-known migrant facility there. This is separate from the famous prison camp that the United States set up in Guantánamo Bay after the attacks of September 11, 2001. But the fact that Guantánamo is generally associated with harshness and draconian detention conditions is likely to have played a role in Trump's idea - as a deterrent message to migrants.

And it was Trump's son Donald Junior who, just after the Guantánamo plan was announced, publicly suggested reviving Alcatraz as a detention facility. "That's a great idea," wrote the Trump son at the time, referring to the Guantánamo decision on Platform X. "Maybe we should reopen Alcatraz too?!?!!"

When asked by a reporter how he came up with the idea, the President himself said at the White House: "It's just an idea I had." Alcatraz has "long been a symbol of whatever. I mean, it's a sad symbol, but it's a symbol of law and order."