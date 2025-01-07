US President-elect Donald Trump wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico. Bild: Rick Scuteri/FR157181/AP/dpa

US President-elect Donald Trump wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico. His proposal: the bay should rather be called the "Gulf of America".

US President-elect Donald Trump thinks the Gulf of Mexico should be renamed the "Gulf of America". The name he proposed has "a beautiful sound", Trump explained at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in the state of Florida. "What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate."

The name of the gulf on the south coast of the USA has been in use since the 16th century. The body of water borders not only the US states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, but also Mexico and Cuba. A renaming would therefore require diplomatic negotiations with these states and entail significant adjustments to maps, international treaties and scientific documents.

This is not the first time that Trump has proposed a name change. He had previously suggested renaming North America's highest mountain, Denali, back to Mount McKinley. The mountain was officially renamed under Trump's predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, at the request of the state of Alaska after years of dispute. The name change was a sign of cultural sensitivity towards the indigenous population of Alaska, for whom the mountain has had a special significance for centuries.

Trump will be sworn in as president on January 20.