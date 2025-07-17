The dilapidated prison on an island off the coast of San Francisco was the most feared prison in the USA. Today it is a museum, but Donald Trump wants to use it for prisoners again. He plans to announce the reopening of Alcatraz this Thursday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In May, US President Donald Trump announced his plan to reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison and lock up serious criminals there in future.

This Thursday, US Justice Secretary Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum are due to visit the prison island to actually announce the reopening of the former and dilapidated federal prison.

Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi sharply criticized the plans, calling them "the dumbest project of the Trump administration".

She sees it as an attempt to divert attention from other controversial government measures.

The conversion of Alcatraz from a museum to a prison would hardly be legally possible. Show more

In May, US President Donald Trump boldly announced that he would reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay. "REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!", he wrote on Truth Social. "America's most ruthless and violent criminals" should be housed there, Trump tweeted.

This Thursday, US Justice Secretary Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum are to visit the prison island to actually announce the reopening of the former federal prison, public radio station KQED reported on Wednesday. Bondi, who oversees the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, and Burgum, whose department controls the island, plan to visit the prison before it opens to visitors on Thursday, he said.

The office of former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi confirmed the plans to KQED. The Democrat has represented the San Francisco district in the US Congress since 1987.

Sharp criticism from Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi sharply criticized the plans and described them as "the stupidest project of the Trump administration". She sees it as an attempt to divert attention from other controversial government measures.

With stiff competition, the planned announcement to reopen Alcatraz as a federal penitentiary is the Trump Administration’s stupidest initiative yet.



It should concern us all that clearly the only intellectual resources the Administration has drawn upon for this foolish notion… https://t.co/nvaIQ8vVcs — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 17, 2025

The reopening would hardly be legally possible. As part of the Golden Gate Recreation Area, Alcatraz is subject to the Historic Preservation Act and the National Environmental Protection Act - federal regulations that would make it virtually impossible to operate a prison at the site.

However, a new law could remove these protections. Pelosi warned that the Democrats would use all means available to Congress to prevent this.

View of Alcatraz prison island from San Francisco. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Trump envoys tour Presidio and Muir Woods

Critics complain that reopening Alcatraz would be costly and inefficient. The prison was originally closed due to high operating costs, which were three times higher than other federal prisons.

Bondi and Burgum will visit the Presidio and Muir Woods, protected recreational areas in and around San Francisco that are likely to be familiar to many tourists, on the same day. Trump had already cut funding for the Presidio by executive order in February.

This article was created with the help of AI.