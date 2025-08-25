Trump wants to revoke ABC's license. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa

US President Donald Trump has once again lashed out at critical media outlets. In several posts, he threatened to revoke the broadcasting licenses of ABC News and NBC News - and described them as a threat to democracy.

Trump accuses ABC and NBC of reporting almost exclusively negatively about him

He threatens to have the broadcasting licenses revoked by the telecommunications authority FCC

Critical media such as the Wall Street Journal and the AP news agency are also on his blacklist. Show more

US President Donald Trump is threatening the broadcasters ABC News and NBC News with the loss of their broadcasting licenses due to allegedly unbalanced reporting.

Despite his high popularity, the broadcasters spread "97% BAD STORIES" about him and reported unfairly on Republicans and conservatives respectively, Trump wrote in several posts on his Truth Social platform. "According to many", the news channels should have their broadcasting license revoked by the telecommunications regulator FCC. "I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and dishonest, a real threat to our democracy!!!"

The broadcasters, which Trump described as "FAKE NEWS", would also have to pay "millions of dollars a year in LICENSE FEES" for "the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anytime, anywhere", according to the president.

Trump has control over telecoms authority

In a traditionally neutral role, the FCC issues broadcast licenses for radio and television in the USA, among other things. In Trump's second term, the agency has become an instrument for implementing the president's agenda. Its chairman, Republican Brendan Carr, was appointed by Trump shortly after his election in November.

Why is it that ABC and NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the World, aren’t paying Millions of Dollars a year in LICENSE FEES. They should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives, but at a… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 25, 2025

Trump accuses the news channels of the ABC and NBC networks, as well as CBS and CNN, of being the main mouthpieces of the Democrats and slandering his or conservative policies.

He is also campaigning against various media whose reporting runs counter to his views. Most recently, the Wall Street Journal was barred from traveling on the government plane following a report on Trump's contact with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Associated Press is also still not allowed to fly on Air Force One. The US news agency had refused to adopt Trump's new name for the Gulf of Mexico - "Gulf of America".