People warm a cup of soup outdoors during a power outage in Havana on March 4, 2026. KEYSTONE/Ramon Espinosa

After the attacks on Iran, US President Donald Trump is apparently setting his sights on the next target: Cuba. Washington is increasing the pressure on the island with an oil blockade - and is already talking openly about a possible change of power in Havana.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the attacks on Iran, US President Donald Trump is turning his attention to Cuba and predicting the imminent collapse of the government in Havana.

Washington is intensifying the economic pressure on the island with an oil blockade, exacerbating the already serious crisis.

Foreign Minister Marco Rubio takes over Cuba policy and is tasked with preparing possible negotiations on political change. Show more

Following the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, Cuba may be next on US President Donald Trump's agenda. The island, which has been paralyzed by an oil blockade imposed by the US, will "fall pretty soon", Trump said in a telephone interview with CNN on Friday (local time). Cuba wants to "make an agreement so badly", said the US president.

Trump explained that Foreign Minister Marco Rubio - the son of Cuban immigrants - would be his point of contact for Cuba. "He's doing a great job, and your next assignment will be that we want to tackle this particular Cuba," Trump said.

Both Trump and Rubio have made no secret of the fact that they want a change of leadership in Havana. In January, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had already been ousted and captured in a US operation.

Trump has repeatedly stated that the Cuban regime is on the verge of collapse. In an apparent attempt to accelerate developments, he has cut off Venezuela's oil supplies to Cuba.

The Caribbean state has not received any oil supplies since January 9th, further exacerbating the long-running economic crisis.

Washington recently eased the oil blockade somewhat on humanitarian grounds to allow private companies in Cuba to import small quantities of oil.