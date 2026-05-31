After several musicians canceled their planned performance at the US anniversary celebration, President Donald Trump sees himself and his Maga movement at the center of the festivities.

President Trump will personally open the historic celebrations for the 250th birthday of the USA "on Wednesday, June 24" in a ceremony, a spokeswoman for Trump's Freedom250 event initiative told various US media outlets at the weekend. Previously, Trump had announced somewhat confusingly on his online mouthpiece Truth Social that he was checking whether a rally "on Wednesday, Washington D.C., same time, same place" was feasible.

Trump wants the biggest star at the celebration: Himself

He understands if the musicians get nervous twitches about their planned performance, Trump wrote in the letter. He is thinking about bringing "the number one attraction in the world" on stage with a big speech instead of those "highly paid, third-rate "artists"": himself. Only great patriots are invited to this "wild and wonderful celebration of America".

The line-up of musicians scheduled to perform at the anniversary celebration in the US capital between June 25 and July 10 was only published last week. Shortly afterwards, several artists canceled their appearances, including the band The Commodores, country singer Martina McBride and Poison frontman Bret Michaels. The reason given by the musicians was that the event, which they claim is non-partisan, was too politically charged.

In another post over the weekend, Trump railed against the musicians and even called for the concert series to be canceled entirely for the anniversary: "We should have a gigantic MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY for 250, instead of overpaid singers that no one wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet do nothing but complain."