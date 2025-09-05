ARCHIVE - The Pentagon can be seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington. Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP/dpa Keystone

US President Donald Trump is planning to rename the Department of Defense. He wants to emphasize a "warrior ethos" - and tie in with historical traditions.

US President Donald Trump wants to rename the Department of Defense the "War Department". The Republican plans to sign an executive order to this effect on Friday, as confirmed to dpa by the White House according to media reports.

Secretary of Defense: reviving the "warrior ethos"

The move has been in the pipeline for some time - Trump has thought about it out loud from time to time. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said this week on Fox News that they wanted to revive a "warrior ethos" and thus deter the outside world. This is not happening because conflicts are being sought. The aim is to make the homeland safer.

The name "War Department" is not new. According to the New York Times, this name was used until shortly after the Second World War. According to the US government, the name and the ministry were created in 1789. With regard to the responsibilities of Congress, the US newspaper wrote that it was unclear whether the name would come into effect immediately after Trump's order.

Image of the peacemaker?

The US President is actually working on conveying the image of the peacemaker who ends wars. It is an open secret that Trump would like to win the Nobel Peace Prize. In recent months, he has presented several peace agreements under the mediating role of the USA. However, his efforts to end the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine have so far failed to bring about a breakthrough.

US government mantra: peace through strength

The US government's course is also to achieve peace through strength and dominance. There have recently been several military operations. In June, the US intervened alongside Israel in the war against Iran and bombed Iranian nuclear facilities. Following Trump's order, US military aircraft dropped bunker-busting bombs. This was intended to weaken the country's nuclear plans.

Military against drug cartels and crime

However, the US military has recently also been deployed in completely different contexts. Days ago, there was a US strike against a boat in the southern Caribbean that had been launched from Venezuela and was allegedly transporting drugs. Trump posted a video of the attack with eleven dead on his Truth Social platform, which acted as a deterrent. The USA wants to prevent the country from being flooded with drugs.

In addition, the military can currently be seen on the streets of the US capital. Trump activated the National Guard weeks ago - because of allegedly rampant crime. The Republican called Washington a "rat hole". Months ago, he had already ordered soldiers to Los Angeles to stop protests on the streets against deportation raids.