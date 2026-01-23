With warnings about China and the "shadow state," Donald Trump is stepping up his rhetoric ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. Is he setting the stage for the next election battle? U.S. expert Josef Braml offers his analysis.

Expert Explains the Rationale Trump Warns of the “Deep State” — In Preparation for the Next Election Chaos?

Here's what it's all about Trump warns of Chinese interference and a threat to the U.S. electoral system—months before the midterm elections.

U.S. expert Josef Braml sees this as an attempt to sow doubt about a possible election outcome at an early stage.

In the interview, he explains what consequences Trump's strategy could have for U.S. democracy and confidence in future elections. Summary created with

In his address to the nation on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump painted a picture of an electoral system threatened by foreign powers and dark forces within the country itself. Trump spoke of allegedly stolen voter data, warned of Chinese interference, and claimed that American elections were so vulnerable that no one could defend them.

According to Trump’s narrative, the midterms in November—the U.S. midterm elections held halfway through a presidency—will determine not only which seats are won in Congress, but also who America can still trust. Commentators in the U.S. media see more than just a fight for election integrity behind these warnings: They fear that Trump is already laying the groundwork to later challenge a potentially poor result for the Republicans.

What is the strategy behind this—and what does it mean for confidence in upcoming U.S. elections? Josef Braml, a U.S. expert and European Director of the Trilateral Commission think tank, provides answers in an interview with blue News.

You can find everything about Trump's speech here: Rede an die Nation Trump spricht erneut von Wahlbetrug – konkrete Belege liefert er nicht

What political message is Donald Trump sending with this speech in light of the 2026 congressional elections?

Josef Braml: Trump is signaling to his supporters that the midterm elections should not be viewed as ordinary democratic competition, but rather as a decision about the future of the nation. By linking alleged Chinese influence to the “Deep State” narrative, he paints a picture of an existential threat against which extraordinary measures might seem justified.

Where the "Deep State" The “Deep State” is a political term of contention and a conspiracy theory. It refers to the claim that a network of civil servants, intelligence agencies, the military, the judiciary, and other elites controls politics behind the scenes—independently of democratically elected governments.

Donald Trump has been using the term for years to describe individuals and institutions that, in his view, hinder his policies or work against him. However, there is no solid evidence for the existence of such a coordinated power structure. Political scientists therefore view the term primarily as a political narrative used to stoke mistrust of government institutions and delegitimize political opponents.

So is Trump already laying the groundwork with his statements to portray a possible Republican defeat in November as the result of election fraud?

At the very least, he is creating the political conditions for this. Anyone who, months before an election, repeatedly argues that the electoral system is vulnerable to manipulation by foreign and domestic enemies makes it easier later on to portray an undesirable election result as illegitimate.

Or he could lay the political groundwork to intervene in the organization of elections by citing a state of emergency—an area that, according to the Constitution, is actually the responsibility of the U.S. states. That does not necessarily mean Trump will do so, but the groundwork for such an argument is already being laid.

How unusual is it for a sitting U.S. president to describe his own electoral system as fundamentally insecure or “broken” months before an election?

This is extremely unusual from a historical perspective. While U.S. presidents have repeatedly pointed out weaknesses or the need for reform, they have at the same time generally reinforced confidence in the legitimacy of the electoral system. Trump has taken a different approach for years, repeatedly casting doubt on elections even before they have taken place.

DGAP About the Person Dr. Josef Braml is a U.S. expert and European Director of the Trilateral Commission think tank—a global platform for dialogue between North America, Europe, and Asia. He has over 20 years of experience in applied research and consulting, including at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP), the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), the Aspen Institute, the Brookings Institution, the World Bank, and as a legislative advisor in the U.S. House of Representatives.

What impact could such statements have on Americans' confidence in the 2026 midterm elections—among both Republican and Democratic voters?

For many Republican voters, such statements could reinforce distrust of election results, especially when Republican candidates lose. Democratic voters are likely to continue to have a general trust in the electoral system, but at the same time be concerned that political attacks on election authorities and institutions are undermining the stability of the democratic process. Overall, there is a risk of further polarization and radicalization along party lines.

Do you see any signs that Donald Trump might use the issue of alleged Chinese influence to justify extraordinary measures ahead of the 2026 midterm elections—such as declaring a national emergency? Or postponing the elections?

There are indications that circles close to Trump have been discussing tougher measures against alleged foreign interference in elections for some time. Whether this would actually lead to the declaration of a national emergency remains a matter of speculation. Postponing congressional elections would be extremely difficult from both a constitutional and political standpoint. Even more problematic is the question of whether additional federal authority over elections would be demanded on the grounds of security threats.

Cabinet members and other high-ranking government officials applaud Trump in the East Room of the White House after his speech. Keystone

What role does the SAVE America Act, which Trump has called for, play in this political context?

Officially, the SAVE America Act is about election security. Politically, however, it reinforces Trump’s narrative that the existing election system is seriously insecure—and thus turns election integrity into a mobilization issue for the midterms well in advance.

Der SAVE America Act The SAVE America Act is a bill supported by Donald Trump that aims to tighten election rules in the United States. Under the bill, voters would be required to prove their U.S. citizenship with official documents when registering to vote, and voter rolls would be subject to stricter scrutiny.

Supporters see this as an important step toward greater election security. Critics, however, warn that the law could make it more difficult for many eligible voters to cast their ballots, even though non-U.S. citizens are already barred from participating in federal elections.

If Congress does not pass the SAVE America Act: How likely is it that Trump will use this as a reason to challenge an unfavorable election result after the midterms?

Under the Constitution, the organization of congressional elections is primarily the responsibility of the individual states; the federal government can intervene, primarily through Congress. This is precisely why the potential failure of the SAVE Act is politically significant: If it includes many of the measures Trump has demanded but still fails to pass, Trump could use this as evidence that the institutions are not responding to a supposed threat from within and without—and use this as a justification for his own intervention.

Whether that will happen remains to be seen. However, it would be consistent with Trump’s pattern of later citing failed reform efforts as evidence of allegedly unresolved problems and justifying extraordinary measures.

«Overall, institutions are probably better prepared today than they were in 2020» Josef Braml U.S. expert

What lessons have the Democratic Party, election officials, and the courts learned from the events following the 2020 presidential election? Would they be better prepared if allegations of fraud were to resurface after the 2026 midterms?

Yes. Election authorities have expanded their security and communication strategies. Many states have further developed procedures for vote counting, documentation, and transparency. The courts, too, now have extensive experience in handling election law lawsuits. Overall, the institutions are likely better prepared today than they were in 2020, even if this cannot prevent political conflicts.

In your opinion, what will be the most important indicator of whether Trump will accept the legitimacy of the 2026 election or once again publicly cast doubt on it?

The most important indicator will be how Trump talks about the election process even before Election Day. If he continues to systematically claim that elections could be rigged by foreign actors or the “Deep State,” the likelihood that he will later contest an unfavorable result will increase.

What often matters most is not the reaction after the election, but the political groundwork laid long before it. What matters is that Trump is once again constructing a narrative in which external and internal enemies are working together against America. Such a narrative can serve to foster institutional distrust and call into question the legitimacy of future election results in advance.

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