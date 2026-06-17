USA Trump Warns Iran: We'll Bomb You If You Don't Behave

U.S. President Donald Trump, alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU), Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, and Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, at the working session on “Promoting Balanced, Inclusive, and Sustainable Economic Growth for the Benefit of All” at the G7 Summit in Evian. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa-Pool/dpa

Two days before the planned signing of the Iran framework agreement, U.S. President Donald Trump has once again threatened the country. “If they don’t behave, we’ll immediately start dropping bombs right on their heads again,” Trump said on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Lake Geneva. Trump had issued similar threats in recent weeks.