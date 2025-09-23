At war with science for some time: US President Donald Trump (right) and his Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the White House on Monday. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

With unfounded claims, the US President links painkillers during pregnancy to autism. Medical experts react with sharp objections.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US government is warning pregnant women against taking a certain antipyretic painkiller, bringing into play a risk of autism consequences for their children.

President Donald Trump has said several times, "Don't take Tylenol."

Pregnant women should only take it if absolutely necessary, he said.

Several media outlets reported that a link between the drug and autism was not scientifically supported.

Trump provided no evidence for his warning. Show more

US President Donald Trump has propagated a link between taking painkillers during pregnancy and autism - without providing any evidence. In a speech at the White House on Monday (local time), Trump declared that women should not take acetaminophen during their entire pregnancy. In Switzerland, the pain-relieving active ingredient is known as paracetamol; in the USA it is sold as Tylenol.

Trump stated that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would begin informing doctors that taking acetaminophen "may be associated with an increased risk of autism". However, he did not provide medical evidence for this statement.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists described Trump's warnings as "irresponsible". They sent a harmful and confusing message to pregnant women. The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine stated that untreated fevers in pregnancy, especially in the first trimester, increase the risk of miscarriage, premature birth and other complications.

The maker of Tylenol said Monday that it "strongly disagrees" with Trump's statements. Kenvue said in a statement that "sound science clearly demonstrates that acetaminophen use does not cause autism." The company referred to scientific assessments by several government regulatory agencies worldwide, including studies by the FDA.

Kennedy has been spreading disproven theories for years

Trump also expressed unfounded concerns on Monday that vaccines could lead to an increase in autism cases. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also been spreading theories for years that vaccines could have contributed to the rise in autism cases.

The Trump administration wants to find answers to the causes of the significant increase in autism cases in recent years. According to the US health authority CDC, one in 31 children in the USA is currently affected by the developmental disorder. Trump had already declared on Sunday evening: "I believe we have found an answer to autism." However, experts consider this statement to be greatly exaggerated.

According to scientific findings, part of the increase is due to increased awareness and changes in diagnostic criteria. For decades, the diagnosis was only made for children with severe communication or socialization problems or with conspicuous behaviour. However, for around 30 years, the term "autism spectrum disorder" has also encompassed milder cases of autism, which are far more common.

Trump has long been at war with science. During the coronavirus pandemic, the right-wing populist brought into play the spraying of disinfectant against the virus, among other things. Kennedy is considered an opponent of vaccination and has repeatedly made a name for himself with conspiracy narratives.