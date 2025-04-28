The dollar is falling and falling - but it is still the world's reserve currency. imago images/Sven Simon

The dollar is weaker against the euro than it has been for over three years. This is because Donald Trump's chaotic tariff policy is weighing on the dollar. What does this mean for the world's reserve currency and consumers?

Since the inauguration of Donald Trump as US President in January, the dollar has only been heading in one direction: down. In the first three months of his term in office, the US currency lost around ten percent of its value against the euro. The dollar is now weaker against the euro than it has been for over three years. According to the European Central Bank, it stood at 0.8714 euros on April 22.

However, a look at the dollar-euro exchange rate since the introduction of the European single currency shows that it has already been valued significantly lower than it is today. In July 2008, the dollar reached its lowest value to date in the wake of the subprime crisis: one dollar was worth 0.625 euros at the time.

A weak dollar has advantages for consumers. It makes goods that are traded internationally in dollars cheaper, which slows down inflation in Germany and Europe as a whole. On the other hand, a weak dollar can also have negative consequences for the global economy and fundamentally change the global financial system. The most important questions and answers.

What are the reasons for the dollar's decline?

One of the main reasons is Trump's chaotic tariff policy, which is creating a lot of uncertainty and weighing on the dollar. Added to this is harsh criticism of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. On his "Truth Social" platform, Trump described the head of the Federal Reserve as a "loser" whose dismissal could not come soon enough.

Even though Trump has backtracked on his criticism, experts remain skeptical. "We believe it is likely that the uncertainty surrounding the Fed's independence will continue for some time," says analyst Bernd Weidensteiner from Commerzbank. Trump will repeatedly attack the Fed if it does not cut interest rates soon. The uncertainty on the markets is also reflected in the fact that many investors are still hedging against a further fall in the dollar.

Why is the dollar the "world's reserve currency"?

The US dollar is the undisputed world reserve currency: only it fulfills all the necessary conditions. Central banks hold most of their reserves in dollars. Important commodities are generally traded in dollars and most foreign exchange transactions are conducted via the US currency. In addition, the USA has the largest financial market in the world, which is open to all investors.

The huge market for US government bonds, in which almost unlimited funds can be invested, is particularly important. China and Japan in particular have invested huge sums in US bonds in recent years and are among the USA's largest foreign creditors.

What does a weak dollar mean for consumers?

One of the biggest advantages lies in energy costs. The fall in the value of the dollar tends to make commodities traded in the US currency cheaper on the global market. Most recently, ECB President Christin Lagarde suggested that the consequences of US tariff policy could even have a dampening effect on inflation in the eurozone.

In addition, a fall in the value of the dollar has a positive impact on the vacation budgets of tourists in the USA. Prices for hotels, restaurants and rental cars have not changed in the States. But vacationers from the eurozone are getting more for their money. However, the latest data shows that this effect has little influence on the choice of vacation destination. Rather, the US government's policies appear to be having an impact on tourism. As the US National Travel and Tourism Office recently announced, the number of German holidaymakers in the USA fell by almost 30 percent in March.

Is the dollar's status on the stock markets as a safe haven in danger?

The markets have always reacted reflexively to international crises in the same way: The US dollar exchange rate rose and yields on US government bonds fell due to higher demand. However, the chaotic customs policy of the new US administration has overridden the established processes. Trump's aggressive tariff policy is feeding doubts about the security of the US financial market. US bonds suddenly came under pressure and were no longer sought after as a safe haven. However, the US should do everything in its power to maintain the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency. This is the only way the United States can finance itself at favorable interest rates.

Are there alternatives to the dollar?

The euro is not yet an alternative, even if it has recently benefited from the weakness of the dollar. Implementing the planned capital market union in the EU could bring progress. However, the eurozone is still a long way from common government bonds. According to experts, it is conceivable that there could be several reserve currencies in the more distant future. This could also include the Chinese renminbi if the country opens up further. Trump's policy could accelerate this process.

Does Trump want to deliberately weaken the dollar in order to strengthen the US export economy?

Even during his first term in office, Donald Trump repeatedly complained that the USA was being treated "unfairly" in international trade. While successful exporting nations such as Germany have a huge surplus in their trade balance, the USA has a chronic deficit. However, a fall in the value of the US currency makes American goods cheaper abroad, which could boost exports. At the same time, imports into the USA are being curbed by the aggressive tariff policy. In this way, Trump wants to reduce the trade deficit. A strategy that many experts consider to be unhelpful, however.